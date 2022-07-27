Home interior decor tips: Quirky colour palettes for your wardrobe to complement your vibe

While renovating your bedrooms, you can choose to have a walk-in or reach-in wardrobe, utilising all space up to the false ceiling or if you are extending your house to fit in a larger bedroom, you can choose to have the grandeur of a walk-in wardrobe. With the wide area, you can opt for drawers, shelves and hanging spaces, with visibility of all your designer clothes, bags and shoes and you may pick from sliding doors, regular swing doors or even bi-fold doors for your wardrobe shutters.

According to home interior decor experts, the interior storage areas should be designed to have various combinations depending on your choice, organising your belongings as well as accessibility since wardrobes are more than just storage spaces for your clothes and accessories. When done right, your bedroom wardrobe design can also serve as a fashion statement hence, a wardrobe design and colour should not be just customised but personalised to your lifestyle.

The right colour scheme can significantly change the mood of the house and when it comes to wardrobes, artists and designers appear to be breaching colour limits more than ever. This is because colours are currently used much more expressively, regardless of traditional colour harmonies or rules, by using a variety of "loud, "bright" and "unrelated" colours on clothing, furniture, interior, exterior, ceremonial and other designs.

Talking about quirky colour palettes for your wardrobe to complement your vibe, Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer and Beauty at Westside, suggested, “This season has a variety of fabulous colours at play. Popcorn tones that harmonise with caramel or monochromes of lavender blooms make for a chic look. To add some zing and energy to an outfit, daffodil yellow or a hot pink colour mix is a great choice; this also has a mood lifting effect to it. To add more life to a look, try two hot colours together like pink and red or cold colours like cobalt and evergreen; when these are trimmed with tan, metallic, or brown: the outcome is rich and superb.”

Architect and Interior Designer Paushika Gupta, Founder of Paushika Gupta Architecture+Design, said, “Wardrobes are a major space occupying interior elements and one needs to make the most of it. If you’re into old school drama, one can opt for a chinoiserie wallpaper or a nice damask print to install on a wardrobe shutter. For a fun makeover, one can do colour blocking on the wardrobes, laminates come in a variety of ranges from the colour wheel. To not make a wardrobe noticeable, one can flush it in panelling or colour code it in the same hue of the walls. For a more natural look, cane or fabric upholstered wardrobes in pastel shades can be done up. These are just a few options, with wardrobe finishes, sky's the limit.”