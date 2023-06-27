In the realm of interior design, there is a growing trend towards sustainability and eco-consciousness and one of the key approaches embraced by designers is upcycling and repurposing. This involves utilising unused materials into valuable and functional pieces for interior spaces. Trash to treasure: Upcycling and repurposing in sustainable interior design (Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashita Chadha, Co-Founder of The KariGhars, emphasized the importance of repurposing materials to reduce waste and minimise environmental impact. She said, “Upcycling offers an opportunity to breathe new life into discarded items and create unique, personalised interiors. Upcycled furniture pieces can become focal points that tell a story, adding character and charm to a space. Collaborate with local artisans and craftsmen to repurpose materials and integrate them into their designs, fostering sustainability and social responsibility.”

Ar Robin Sisodiya, Founder of ASRO Arcade, believes that upcycling is not just a trend but a responsible approach towards design. Encouraging the need to look beyond the conventional boundaries of innovation and explore the potential of discarded materials, he suggested transforming salvaged wood, reclaimed metal and vintage fixtures into stunning design features. Combining aesthetics with sustainability showcases how upcycling can create visually striking interiors that are both environmentally friendly and innovative.

Ar Amit Gulati, Founder of Design 21, said, “Upcycling and repurposing not only contribute to sustainable design but also foster creativity and resourcefulness.” He asserted the importance of looking at objects from a fresh perspective and finding alternative uses for them. Promoting upcycling in interior projects, he recommended incorporating repurposed materials such as salvaged doors, reclaimed timber and discarded industrial components as upcycling allows for a more personal and meaningful connection to the design since each repurposed item carries its unique history.

The process of upcycling in sustainable interior design transcends the conventional notion of waste, unlocking a world of creative possibilities as by giving discarded materials a new life, we not only reduce environmental impact but also embrace the inherent beauty of imperfections. This approach challenges the norm, thus redefining the boundaries of design and ultimately, upcycling and repurposing enables us to create spaces that inspire visually and speak volumes about our responsibility towards a sustainable future.