From fragrance notes to longevity, what to look for when choosing a perfume you’ll actually wear

Choosing a perfume is less about finding what is popular and more about understanding what feels like you. Don’t buy a fragrance simply because it is trending. And don’t choose one because it smells beautiful on someone else. Fragrance interacts with your skin, your body chemistry and even your surroundings, so the same perfume can have a very different character from one person to another. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, founder of Zighrana, shared a simple guide on how to pick the right fragrance.

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Embrace your fragrance

According to Swapnil, first, think about what you already enjoy. Do you naturally reach for fresh and citrusy scents? Florals? Woods? Spices? Vanilla and amber? You don’t need to know the technical terminology. Your own preferences are a good starting point. Then don’t smell every bottle in the store. Your nose will simply stop being able to tell the difference.

Embrace fragrance that you enjoy for long.

Pick and try

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{{^usCountry}} Pick three or four that interest you and smell them on blotters first. Eliminate the ones you don’t connect with. Then take your one or two favourites and put them on your skin. “This is important because the first few minutes are not the whole perfume,” Swapnil highlighted. What you smell immediately is largely the top note, the opening of the fragrance. It can be fresh, bright and very attractive, but it is also the part that changes fastest. Take your time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pick three or four that interest you and smell them on blotters first. Eliminate the ones you don’t connect with. Then take your one or two favourites and put them on your skin. “This is important because the first few minutes are not the whole perfume,” Swapnil highlighted. What you smell immediately is largely the top note, the opening of the fragrance. It can be fresh, bright and very attractive, but it is also the part that changes fastest. Take your time {{/usCountry}}

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Give it a little time. You don’t have to stand in the store for two hours waiting for a perfume to develop. Spray it on, continue shopping, have a coffee, walk around. Come back to it after 20–30 minutes. If you have the option, smell it again later in the day. What you want to understand is: do I still enjoy this once the opening has settled? “Because eventually, you’re going to be living with the heart and base of the fragrance, not just that first five-minute impression,” explained Swapnil.

Understand your choice

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Ask yourself: Does it smell good, or do I actually want to smell like this? Those are not always the same thing. You may appreciate a very strong oud, for example, but realise you prefer wearing something quieter. You may love a beautiful floral on someone else and discover that woods or spices feel much more like you. That instinct is worth listening to.

You don’t have to stand in the store for two hours waiting for a perfume to develop.

Consider your lifestyle

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Also think about your everyday life. A perfume you love in a store may not necessarily be the perfume you want to wear every morning. Think about when you’ll actually reach for it, how it makes you feel, and whether you can imagine wearing it six months from now, not just today.