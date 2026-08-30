From garbage dump to Fragrance Park: New green space opens in Old Lucknow

What was once a garbage dumping ground has now turned into a landscaped public space with fragrant plants, an open-air theatre and statues of freedom fighters near the Rumi Darwaza in Chowk’s Lajpat Nagar. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing a public gathering at the inauguration of Fragrance Park in Old Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

Spread across 2.20 acres, the Lala Lajpat Rai Fragrance Park has been developed at a cost of around ₹5 crore by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) with assistance from the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), introducing a variety of fragrant and medicinal plants.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the park on Saturday and unveiled the statues of Lala Lajpat Rai and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the premises.

LDA officials said the park was designed around the theme of fragrance with plants placed across the site. Name and species plaques have been installed alongside the plants to help visitors identify them and learn about their characteristics.

As it is close to Rumi Darwaza, the location is also expected to make the park an additional attraction for visitors exploring the heritage areas of Old Lucknow.

An interpretation centre will offer information about the plants and their uses. A flower bouquet parlour has also been created where visitors can purchase flowers and plants.

A red sandstone pathway runs through the park.