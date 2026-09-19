18 spas at Gurugram's Sapphire 90 Mall raided in late-night raid

Gurugram Police, along with the Haryana State Commission for Women, raided 18 spa centres at Sapphire 90 Mall in Sector 90 late Friday night, detecting prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities at eight of them, police said on Saturday. Police said a probe is underway. (HT photo)

The operation was carried out from 10pm to 3am in the presence of Usha Priyadarshini, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, her team and a duty magistrate. Nearly 100 police personnel, including around 20 inspectors and sub-inspectors, participated in the simultaneous raids.

During the raids, prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities was detected at eight of the 18 spa centres, according to the police. Electronic and digital devices, physical material and documents were seized from the premises and are being examined as part of the investigation.

Police said the seized material is being scrutinised to establish the nature of the suspected activities and determine the roles, if any, of the owners, operators, managers and other persons allegedly facilitating them.

“Around 30 women and 20 men were found present at the spa premises during the operation. The women are being questioned to ascertain the circumstances in which they were working or present at the establishments and to determine whether any wider network or individuals facilitating the suspected activities are involved,” said Joshi.

The role of the men found at the premises is also being verified, police said, adding that further legal action will be taken on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation.

The preliminary investigation and proceedings were conducted by ACP Headquarters-I, who is also the designated special police officer, while the further investigation will be carried out by the station house officer of Kherki Daula police station.

Police said the raid was part of their efforts to check organised illegal activities allegedly being conducted under the guise of legitimate commercial establishments.

“Gurugram Police maintains zero tolerance towards organised illegal activities being carried out under the guise of legitimate commercial establishments,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.

Further investigation into the seized material and the suspected network is underway.