18 spas at Gurugram's Sapphire 90 Mall raided in late-night raid
The role of the men found at the premises is also being verified, police said.
Gurugram Police, along with the Haryana State Commission for Women, raided 18 spa centres at Sapphire 90 Mall in Sector 90 late Friday night, detecting prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities at eight of them, police said on Saturday.
The operation was carried out from 10pm to 3am in the presence of Usha Priyadarshini, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, her team and a duty magistrate. Nearly 100 police personnel, including around 20 inspectors and sub-inspectors, participated in the simultaneous raids.
During the raids, prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities was detected at eight of the 18 spa centres, according to the police. Electronic and digital devices, physical material and documents were seized from the premises and are being examined as part of the investigation.
Police said the seized material is being scrutinised to establish the nature of the suspected activities and determine the roles, if any, of the owners, operators, managers and other persons allegedly facilitating them.
“Around 30 women and 20 men were found present at the spa premises during the operation. The women are being questioned to ascertain the circumstances in which they were working or present at the establishments and to determine whether any wider network or individuals facilitating the suspected activities are involved,” said Joshi.
The role of the men found at the premises is also being verified, police said, adding that further legal action will be taken on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation.
The preliminary investigation and proceedings were conducted by ACP Headquarters-I, who is also the designated special police officer, while the further investigation will be carried out by the station house officer of Kherki Daula police station.
Police said the raid was part of their efforts to check organised illegal activities allegedly being conducted under the guise of legitimate commercial establishments.
“Gurugram Police maintains zero tolerance towards organised illegal activities being carried out under the guise of legitimate commercial establishments,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.
Further investigation into the seized material and the suspected network is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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