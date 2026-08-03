From Khurja pottery to Rogan art, four master artisans share how they are reaching today's buyers

A craft can survive for centuries, but it still needs people willing to buy it. That is where trade shows step in. At the 19th edition of HGH India, which took place from June 30 to July 3, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, the Indian Heritage Pavilion brings master artisans face to face with retailers, designers, gifting professionals and buyers looking for something beyond factory-made products. I spoke with four craftsmen representing very different art forms, from Khurja pottery and Varanasi metal carving to Rogan art and Surat's rare Sadeli craft. Each one is protecting a legacy, but none is treating tradition like a museum piece.

Four master artisans at HGH India are proving that traditional Indian crafts still belong in modern homes through thoughtful innovation and design. (HGH India)

Rakesh Petigara preserves Surat's rare Sadeli craft by turning intricate wood inlay into practical home accessories for modern living spaces.

Rakesh Petigara is finding fresh uses for a craft that almost disappeared

Surat's Sadeli craft is one of India's most detailed forms of wood inlay work. Tiny wooden pieces are assembled into geometric patterns with astonishing precision, making every creation look like a miniature mosaic. Rakesh Petigara explained that the craft travelled to Gujarat through the Parsi community from Persia and once had close to a hundred master artisans. Today, only a handful continue the practice.

Instead of limiting Sadeli to jewellery boxes and decorative keepsakes, Rakesh has expanded into products that fit modern homes. Coasters, pen holders, trays, tissue boxes, furniture accents and interior details now sit alongside traditional pieces. His goal is simple. If people can use Sadeli every day, they are far more likely to value it. He also believes younger artisans need support, financial backing and better exposure so this highly skilled craft does not disappear.

Sagar Kumar Singh is taking temple craftsmanship into everyday homes

For generations, Sagar Kumar Singh's family has specialised in intricate metalwork from Varanasi, a craft closely linked to temples and sacred spaces. That connection remains strong, but he has also noticed that buyers want handcrafted metalwork inside their homes.

His answer has been to introduce fresh designs while keeping the carving process completely handmade. Decorative pieces, pooja room accessories and home décor have become part of his collection, opening the craft to customers beyond religious institutions. He credits exhibitions like HGH India for creating direct conversations with buyers from cities across the country, giving traditional artisans a chance to explain the work behind every piece instead of competing only on price.

National Award winner Raisuddin keeps Khurja pottery relevant with ceramic lamps, décor and handcrafted pieces designed for today's interiors.

Raisuddin is showing that Khurja pottery belongs in contemporary homes too

Khurja pottery has long been recognised for its distinctive ceramic work, but Raisuddin feels the craft has far more to offer than people expect. Alongside classic pottery, he now creates lamps, decorative accessories and home décor designed for present-day interiors.

He believes exhibitions play a major role in helping artisans reach buyers who may never visit Khurja itself. Instead of relying on local demand, craftsmen can introduce new collections to retailers and interior professionals looking for handmade products with a story behind them. That direct connection has helped him keep the craft relevant while staying true to its roots.

Sumar Khatri continues Gujarat's 400-year-old Rogan art tradition while introducing handcrafted creations to buyers across India and abroad.

Sumar Khatri is carrying a 400-year-old painting tradition into modern spaces

Rogan art from Nirona village in Kutch remains one of India's rarest art forms, and Sumar Khatri has spent more than 37 years practising it. Signature motifs like the Tree of Life continue to attract collectors, but he also pays close attention to changing customer preferences and international demand.

He shared that traditional Rogan designs continue to receive strong appreciation, especially from overseas buyers, proving that authentic craftsmanship still has a place in modern homes. Trade exhibitions allow him to introduce the art to people seeing it for the first time, turning curiosity into conversations and, often, into lasting customers.

A platform that keeps traditions in motion

The biggest takeaway from these conversations was not about preserving history. It was about keeping history useful. Every artisan I spoke with is making thoughtful choices to suit present-day homes and lifestyles without losing the craft's identity. Trade shows like HGH India make those conversations possible by bringing makers and buyers into the same room. Sometimes, all a centuries-old craft needs is the right audience to write its next chapter.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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{{^usCountry}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next." Read Less Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living. Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}