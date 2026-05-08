From khus to cottons, here's how curtains can help you cool down your home naturally
Smart curtain choices can help keep rooms cooler, softer, and more comfortable during warm days, without relying only on air conditioning.
Our Picks
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MALKAS BOUTIQUE Pure Khus Vetiver Curtains 3ft x 6ft (Pack of 2) - Natural Cooling, Fresh Fragrance for Balcony & Window
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Khus Curtain Natural for Door & Window – Handmade Vetiver Grass Cooling Curtain for Summer | Eco-Friendly Khus Mat Curtain for Home
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Unique Ecocraft 100% Natural Khus Root Curtain | Stops Sunlight & Gives Cold Air | Releases Good Khus Smell After Adding Water | Balcony & Window Blind (3 x 6 Ft)
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ABOUT SPACE Bamboo Curtain - W 3 ft x H 6 ft - Roll up Bamboo Curtain/Blinds with Sun, Dust, Privacy & Cold Protection for Window, Door, Hut Screen, Dhaba, Restaurant, Hotel - Indoor Use
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S N Craft Bamboo Curtains Roll Up Down 3 ft x 5 ft (W x H) Beige Rope Natural Bamboo Blinds for Window Balcony Restaurant Hotel Resort
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Story@Home Bamboo Curtains for Outdoor W 4 ft x H 5 ft | Rope Mechanism Roll Up Down Bamboo Shade for Sunlight Dust Protection Window Chick Blinds for Balcony Restaurant Hotel Dhaba - Beige & White
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THE LINEN COMPANY Cotton Sheer Grommet Curtains with Side Border Pompom Sheer Curtain for Door Linen Textured, Light Filtering, Pack of 2 (Natural, 7 Feet)
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LINENWALAS Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set with Grommet Curtains Rings Non Blackout Window Curtain - Set of 2 -Natural Linen - 4.5Ft X5Ft.
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RANGBHAR Linen Textured Sheer Curtains with Eyelets, Light Filtering Curtains 7 Feet, Blue Sparrows, Door-7 Feet X 4 Feet
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Tranquebar Curtain Co. Window Curtains 5 Feet, 60-65% Room Darkening, Yellow Bird Print, Cotton Curtains for Window, Cotton Curtains 5 Feet Long Set of 2, BackTabs, Tori (152 cm) - Set of 2
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Tranquebar Curtain Co. Window Curtains 5 Feet, Cotton Curtains, 60-65% Room Darkening, Blue Botanical Print, Blue Curtains, BackTabs, Design Cairo (152 cm) - 1 Piece
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Urban Space 100% Cotton Floral Curtains for Door, 60-65% Light-Filtering Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 with Stainless Steel Grommet/Rings and Tieback(High Gardenred,Door -7 Feet X 4 Feet)
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LINENWALAS 100% True Blackout Curtains 7 Feet Long - Set of 2 Panels, Herringbone Embossed Design Complete Light Block Thermal Insulated & Noise Reducing Room Darkening Curtains (Light Grey)
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Cloth Fusion 100% Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 with Blackout Lining, Double Layer Room Darkening Parda with Stainless Steel Grommets for Home Decor (7x4 Feet, Pista)
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HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 84 Inches, (Beige, 213.36 x 118 CM)
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When the heat creeps in and refuses to leave, your windows become the main culprit. Sunlight streaming through may look lovely, but it brings along a fair bit of warmth. This is where curtains step in, not just as décor, but as problem solvers. The right fabric can soften harsh light, block out heat, and even help your room feel a few degrees cooler. It is less about heavy layers and more about choosing materials that breathe, reflect, and filter cleverly. From traditional options that carry a hint of nostalgia to lighter fabrics that feel almost weightless, curtains can do more than just frame a window. They can change how your home feels throughout the day.
Khus curtains
Khus curtains feel like a throwback that still makes complete sense. Made from vetiver roots, they release a subtle earthy scent when sprinkled with water. As air passes through, it cools naturally, almost like a gentle outdoor breeze. Ideal for balconies or windows that get strong afternoon sun.
Bamboo curtains
Bamboo curtains bring texture and function together. They block direct sunlight without trapping heat, allowing air to move freely through the gaps. The natural finish adds a relaxed, summery look to any room. They work especially well in spaces that need shade but still benefit from steady airflow.
Linen curtains
Linen curtains are light, breathable, and quietly stylish. They filter sunlight instead of blocking it completely, keeping rooms bright yet cooler. The fabric allows air to circulate, which helps reduce that stuffy indoor feeling. Perfect for living areas where you want comfort without making the space feel closed or heavy.{{/usCountry}}
Linen curtains are light, breathable, and quietly stylish. They filter sunlight instead of blocking it completely, keeping rooms bright yet cooler. The fabric allows air to circulate, which helps reduce that stuffy indoor feeling. Perfect for living areas where you want comfort without making the space feel closed or heavy.{{/usCountry}}
Cotton curtains{{/usCountry}}
Cotton curtains{{/usCountry}}
Cotton curtains are the easy, everyday choice. Soft, breathable, and fuss-free, they help keep heat at bay while still letting in a gentle glow. Lighter weaves work best during hotter months, offering just enough coverage without blocking airflow. They suit almost every room and never feel out of place.
Blackout curtains
Blackout curtains are all about control. Designed to block sunlight completely, they prevent heat from entering during peak hours. While they are thicker, pairing them with lighter sheers can balance things out. Best used in bedrooms or west-facing rooms where the sun tends to linger a little too long.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.