A lot of people notice that when life starts to feel messy, they suddenly get the urge to clean. They’ll put off a difficult task at work, but happily spend an hour folding clothes and wiping down the desk, and somehow feel much better afterwards. There’s a reason this happens, since the space around a person has a strong effect on how settled their mind feels. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained the psychology behind this.

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Clutter keeps the mind busy

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According to Dr Tugnait, when there are clothes piled on the chair, papers all over the table, and dishes in the sink, the brain keeps noticing them, even without meaning to. Every pile is a quiet reminder of something that still needs to be done, and that adds to the feeling that there’s simply too much going on.

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Every pile is a quiet reminder of something that still needs to be done, and that adds to the feeling that there’s simply too much going on.

A quick sense of achievement

{{^usCountry}} Many problems in life, like a stressful job or a strained relationship, can’t be sorted out in a day. “Cleaning a room is different because it has a clear start and a clear finish. Once the bed is made and the floor is clear, people usually feel quite pleased with themselves, and that good mood often makes it easier to finally pick up the bigger task they’ve been avoiding,” said Dr Tugnait. Order outside, calm inside {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many problems in life, like a stressful job or a strained relationship, can’t be sorted out in a day. “Cleaning a room is different because it has a clear start and a clear finish. Once the bed is made and the floor is clear, people usually feel quite pleased with themselves, and that good mood often makes it easier to finally pick up the bigger task they’ve been avoiding,” said Dr Tugnait. Order outside, calm inside {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Tugnait highlighted that when everything has its own place, it becomes easier to think clearly. Nobody wastes ten minutes looking for their keys or phone charger, and the room just feels lighter to be in. That order around them often makes their thoughts feel a little more organised as well.

Something they can control

During uncertain phases, people tend to look for anything at all that they can control. They can’t decide how a job interview will go or how someone else will react, but they can decide how their room looks, and there’s a lot of comfort in that.

During uncertain phases, people tend to look for anything at all that they can control.

When it goes too far

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Cleaning can be a healthy way to cope, but if someone feels anxious whenever things are even slightly out of place, or keeps cleaning to avoid dealing with what they’re feeling, it may be worth addressing with a professional.

Tidying a room isn’t going to fix everything that’s going wrong, but it can make life feel a lot more manageable. Sometimes, putting things back where they belong is the first step towards feeling a little more steady on the inside.