From travel anxiety to guilt about doing nothing: Why some people find it hard to enjoy their holidays
From overplanning to fear of missing out, here are the reasons why some people don’t enjoy their vacation.
A vacation is supposed to be the one time people finally get to relax, but for many, it doesn’t quite work out that way. They come back feeling just as tired as before, or sometimes even more stressed, and can’t understand why the break didn’t help. There are a few common reasons why some people find it so hard to actually enjoy their time off. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained the psychological reasons behind this.
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● Work comes along
According to Dr Tugnait, checking emails over breakfast or taking just one quick call from the hotel room may seem harmless, but it keeps the mind tied to the office. Many people feel guilty about being away and worry that things will fall apart without them, so they never fully switch off.
● Too many plans
Some people try to fit every famous spot, café and activity into a few days. They wake up early every day, eat in a hurry and spend most of their time getting from one place to another. By the time the trip is over, they feel like they’ve been working through a list rather than actually taking a break.
● Expecting it to be perfect
When someone has been waiting for a trip for months, they often picture exactly how every day is going to go. So when the weather turns bad, the hotel looks nothing like the pictures, or the family starts arguing, the disappointment can take over and spoil the rest of the holiday.
● Living through the camera
“Spending a lot of time trying to get the right picture for social media pulls people away from what’s happening around them,” highlighted Dr Tugnait. They end up watching the sunset through a screen and thinking about how the post will look, instead of simply being there.
● Dreading the return
For some, the thought of going back to a pile of pending work starts bothering them halfway through the trip. This worry quietly eats into the last few days and makes it hard to enjoy them.
How to make the most of your vacations
When planning a holiday, where someone goes matters much less than how they spend their time once they get there. Keeping plans flexible, setting clear limits on work and letting go of the idea of a perfect trip can make a break feel truly restful, so that people come back home actually feeling recharged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More