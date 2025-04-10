Gaming chairs: Take your gaming level a notch beyond with our top 8 comfortable picks; Get up to 60% off
Apr 10, 2025 01:16 PM IST
A comfortable gaming chair assures that you stay and sit comfortably for long hours during your gaming session. Get up to 60% off on gaming chairs at Amazon.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Green Soul Blade Ergonomic Gaming Chair | Multi-Functional Computer Chair | Integrated Massager | ErgoSync Armrest | Retractable Footrest | 1 Year Warranty (Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
GTPLAYER #1USA Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support & Footrest, Home & Office Chair (White) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
DROGO Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Breathable Fabric, Armrests, Adjustable Neck & Massager Lumbar Pillow | Computer Chair for Study | Office Chair for Work from Home with Footrest & Recline (Grey) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Lethal Black Ergonomic Gaming Chair - with Premium Breathable Alcantara Fabric, Multi Adjustable Armrests, Neck & Lumbar Support| Chair Gaming seat & backrest Build with high Density Foam View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
CELLBELL Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Premium Leatherette Chair with Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Grey-Black) View Details
|
₹11,009
|
|
|
The Sleep Company - Pro Gaming Chair | Gaming Comfort with Patented SmartGRID Technology | Xtreme Recline | Xtreme Posture with 4D Armrest | 2 Years Warranty | Grey (XGen) View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
Sunon Gaming Chair,Faux Leather Computer Chair with Footrest and Lumbar Support, Height Adjustable Gaming Chair with 360°-Swivel Seat and Headrest for Office or Gaming - Black & Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
Green Soul Assassin Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Multifunctional Computer Home Office Chair with Luxe Hybrid Leatherette, 4D Armrest, 2D Lumbar Support, Sturdy Aluminium Base & 170° Back Recline (Black) View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7 Way Adjustable Seat, Head & USB Massager, PU Leather Lumbar Pillow Home & Office Chair with Full Reclining Back Footrest (Emperor Black) View Details
|
₹16,987
|
|
|
Dr luxur Weavemonster Ergonomic Gaming Chair for Office Work at Home with Breathable Honeycombed Fabric, Magnetic Neck & Lumbar Pillow, Footrest, 4-D Armrest with 180 Degree Recline (Teal) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Dowinx Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Breathable Fabric, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support & Footrest, Home & Office Chair (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Kozen Sniper Gaming Chair With Adjustable Headrest & Lumbar Support,135° Recliner Chair | Stretchable Armrest With Footrest, Multifunctional Chair, Blue (Blue) - Polypropylene View Details
|
₹8,649
|
|
|
Dr Luxur Mammoth Pro XL Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Magnetic Neck Pillow, 4D swappable Magnetic armrest, in Built Lumbar Support with Aluminium wheelbase and Class 4 Hydraulics (Mammoth PRO XL) View Details
|
₹27,490
|
|
|
Ant Esports 9077 Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Multifunctional Gaming Chair with Premium PU Leather Upholstery, 2D Armrest, Integrated Neck and Lumbar Support, & 180° Recline - White & Purple View Details
|
|
|
View More Products