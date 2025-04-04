Menu Explore
Ultimate Brand Sale on Amazon: Up to 80% off on branded luggage & trolley bags to make travel easy and economical

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 04, 2025 03:00 PM IST

The Amazon Sale 2025 brings top deals on branded luggage from Mokobara, Skybags, Aristocrat, and more.

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Aristocrat Polyester Trigon Hexa Active Luggage Set Of 6-3 Trolley Bags (Cabin 55Cm+69Cm+79Cm) & 3 Duffle Bags 52Cm For Travel With 5 Years International Warranty (Navy Blue,soft,4 Spinner) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Aristocrat Striker Cabin Size Soft Luggage (55 Cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Spinner Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Maroon | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,205

Aristocrat Commander 79Cms Premium Polyester with PVC Coating Soft Sided Check-in 4 Wheels Large Black Spinner Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹3,103

Aristocrat Polypropylene Airpro Spinner Check-in 66 Cm(Medium) 8 Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Aristocrat Cadet Polyester 52 Cms Wheel Travel Duffle Bag (Blue), 30 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹1,209

Skybags Casual Standard Backpack 28L, 2 Main Compartments, Bottle Pocket, Front Pocket, Padded Shoulder Straps | Sea Green | Brat View Details checkDetails

₹525

Skybags Trooper Large Size Abs Hardshell Luggage (75 Cm) | Printed Luggage Inline Trolley Bag with 4 Wheels and Resetable Combination Lock | Unisex, Green, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹4,249

Safari Ray 55 Cms, 67 Cms & 77 Cms Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Gun Metal View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

Safari Astra 8 Wheels 56,66 And 76 Cms Small,Medium And Large Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Skybags Mint Set of 2 ( Small + Large ) Turquoise Hardsided Trolleys View Details checkDetails

₹8,000

American Tourister Kamiliant Set of 3 Trolley Bags 55 cm, 68 cm and 79 cm Small, Medium and Large Hard-Sided Polypropylene 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage (Slate Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Carrot) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

American Tourister Ohio Polyester 65 cms Blue Travel Duffle (FJ9 (0) 01 002) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

American Tourister Valex The Laptop Backpack with 17 Inch Laptop Compartment, 28 L Capacity, External Bottle Holder, and an Organizer For Men and Women,Navy View Details checkDetails

₹999

American Tourister Icor (Large) 82Cms|Soft Spinner Carry On Trolley Bag for Travel|Wet Pocket| Expandable|Polyester Luggage|Combination Lock|4 Wheel Suitcase for Men&Women (Teal)|Light Weight&Durable View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

American Tourister Splash SP 55 cm Small Cabin Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Kid Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Violet Tulip) View Details checkDetails

₹3,485

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 White Trolley Bags (55, 65 & 75 Cm) Small, Medium & Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Nasher Miles Jet Set Go Pound Polyester 33 LTR Black Soft Sided Laptop Roller Case View Details checkDetails

₹2,982

Nasher Miles Chelsea Roll-Top Open Backpack 28 Liters Water Resistant, 15.6 inch Padded, Premium Polyurethane Laptop Bag for Men & Women, College & School Back pack for Boys Girls (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 Pastel Green Trolley Bags (65 & 75 Cm) Medium & Large View Details checkDetails

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Spinner Polypropylene Check-in Luggage Purple 24 inch |65cm Trolley Bag Medium View Details checkDetails

Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Hard-Sided Cabin Luggage for Kids Light Yellow 44cm|17inch Kids Trolley Bag |Zoo Giraffe View Details checkDetails

₹2,589

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Spinner Silent Ninja Wheels (Crypto Sunray (Limited Edition) 2.0,Set Of 3,74 cm,Trolley) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Em Cabin Pro Luggage Small Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hardside 8 Hinimoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley For Travelling (We Meet Again Sunray) 56 Cm, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

MOKOBARA The Transit Cabin Overnighter Luggage 48 cm Cabin Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley (So Matcha Limeray) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Mokobara The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (We Meet Again Sunray (Limited Edition), Set of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Mokobara The Kaleido Backpack, Water-Resistant 15.6 Laptop Bag with Luggage Sleeve for Work, Travel, and Daily Use - Suitable for Men and Women, Black (Crypto) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

MOKOBARA The Transit Wave Set Of 3 Luggage|Small 54Cm, Medium 64Cm & Large 74Cm Blue Polycarbonate 8 Wheel Spinner Trolley Hardsided Suitcase With Built In Tsa Lock Travel Suitcase (Shy Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Planning a trip or just need better luggage? The ultimate brand sale on Amazon is here, and it's offering up to 80% off on branded luggage and trolley bags. It’s the perfect time to grab quality travel gear without burning a hole in your wallet. From sleek cabin trolleys to spacious check-in bags, Amazon deals cover a solid range that suits every kind of traveller.

At the Amazon luggage sale, you can get deals and discounts on trolley bags, a set of 2 suitcases, duffel bags, and more.
At the Amazon luggage sale, you can get deals and discounts on trolley bags, a set of 2 suitcases, duffel bags, and more.

Look out for blockbuster deals on Amazon that combine good looks with functionality. If you travel often or only once in a while, now’s your chance to upgrade your bags during the Amazon Sale 2025. With massive Amazon offers on luggage, this Amazon clearance sale makes travel planning simpler and way more affordable.

Top deals on Aristrocat luggage at the Ultimate Brand Sale

Upgrade your travel style with Aristocrat luggage now available at jaw-dropping prices during the ultimate brand sale on Amazon. Enjoy up to 80% off on sleek trolley bags built for durability and ease. Perfect for work trips or holidays, these bags fit both function and flair. Don’t miss the Amazon offers on luggage, part of the Amazon Sale 2025 and packed with blockbuster deals on Amazon.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Top deals on Skybags luggage at the Ultimate Brand Sale

Skybags brings fresh, travel-friendly designs that make moving through airports easier. With the ultimate brand sale live now, you can grab up to 80% off on top-selling pieces. From vibrant cabin trolleys to smart check-in bags, these trolley bag offers are worth a look. It’s all part of the Amazon clearance sale, where Amazon deals meet style and convenience.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Top deals on American Tourister luggage at the Ultimate Brand Sale

Known for reliability and smart design, American Tourister luggage is now more affordable thanks to Amazon offers. With the ultimate brand sale in full swing, you’ll find unbeatable prices on sturdy, travel-ready bags. These blockbuster deals are ideal for anyone who wants both function and quality. Check out the Amazon Sale 2025 for the best trolley bag offers of the season.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Top deals on Nasher Miles luggage at the Ultimate Brand Sale

Nasher Miles brings a modern edge to travel with lightweight, spacious luggage designed for easy mobility. The ultimate brand sale on Amazon is giving up to 80% off on bestselling pieces, making this a solid time to switch up your travel kit. These Amazon clearance offers include trendy designs with thoughtful details, part of the many Amazon deals worth checking during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Top deals on Mokobara luggage at the Ultimate Brand Sale

Sleek and minimalist, Mokobara luggage adds a clean touch to any travel plan. Now at reduced prices during the ultimate brand sale, these pieces bring smart features and solid build. With up to 80% off as part of the Amazon clearance sale, Mokobara’s collection blends simplicity with function. Don’t skip these blockbuster deals on Amazon, especially if you're after top-tier trolley bags without the heavy price tag.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon offers on branded luggage: FAQs

  • What kind of Amazon offers are available on branded luggage right now?

    The Amazon Sale 2025 is packed with blockbuster deals on branded luggage. You’ll find up to 80% off on names like American Tourister, Skybags, Nasher Miles, and more. These Amazon offers on luggage include everything from compact cabin bags to large trolleys, all part of the ultimate brand sale.

  • Are trolley bags included in the Amazon clearance sale?

    Absolutely. The Amazon clearance sale features a wide selection of trolley bags, and many come with massive discounts. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, these trolley bag offers are worth checking out while the Amazon deals last.

  • How do I know which trolley bag is right for me?

    It depends on your travel needs. Short trip? Go for a lightweight cabin trolley. Longer stay? A hard-shell check-in bag works better. During the ultimate brand sale, Amazon has plenty of styles and sizes on offer, so it’s easy to find something that fits—at a great price thanks to the blockbuster deals on Amazon.

  • Are these Amazon luggage offers valid for all brands?

    Many top brands are included in the Amazon ultimate brand sale. You’ll spot big names like Aristocrat, Mokobara, and Skybags with strong markdowns. The Amazon offers change quickly, so if something catches your eye, it’s best to grab it while the Amazon sale is live.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

