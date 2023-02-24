Get to know... Sunny Hinduja
Name: Sunny HindujaOccupation: ActorCurrently I am: Promoting my film Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
On my playlist: Chan Kithan by Ali Sethi; Shauq from Qala; Titanium by David Guetta.
On my speed dial: My wife, Shinjini Raval; and my manager.
Today I’m craving: Dilli ki dal makhni and paneer.
Next big splurge: A pair of Nike Air Jordans.
The last thing I ordered online was: A yoga mat. This reminds me, I need to start doing yoga!
App I check before going to bed: Cricinfo.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take everything too seriously.
The best part of being an actor is: That I get to explore myself and learn something new with each character I play.
A secret skill I have: I can do good impressions of people.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Being Invisible.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Mom making homemade pizzas for my brother and me.
My most star-struck moment so far: When Irrfan Khan saab visited FTII.
My favourite bad habit: I keep on looking for cheat days with fitness.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Have done everything I could to work with Irrfan sir.
A trait I despise in people: How little they use common sense.
One place everyone should travel to: Rishikesh.
I won’t leave the house without: Touching my mom’s feet.
The best thing about fame is: It makes your heart is soo full of love, you don’t want anything else.
The worst thing about fame is: You are always being watched.
From HT Brunch, February 25, 2023
