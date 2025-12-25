Glass vase for flowers that brighten any room: Simple ways to transform your home in 2026
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 09:00 am IST
Brighten your home with a glass vase for flowers. Simple floral decor ideas bring freshness, charm, and subtle elegance to any corner of your space.
Ekhasa 100% Crystal Clear Glass Bud Vases (Set of 5) | Transparent Glass Vases for Water Plants & Decoration View Details
₹798
SHOBHANA ENTERPRISES Premium Clear Glass Flower Vase for Living Room, Bedroom, Office, Wedding Centerpieces, Party Table Décor, and Modern Home Decoration – Tall Transparent Designer Vase (5x18 Inch) View Details
₹826
ABOUT SPACE Cylindrical Flower Vase,Irregular Bag Shape Vase for Living Room,Folded Paper Glass Vase for Water Plants,Transparent Centerpiece Vase for Home Decor,Table Top Decor for Home,Restaurants View Details
₹1,119
DECENT GLASS Glass Tall Square Vase (10 X 4 Inches, 8 X 4 Inches, 6 X 4 Inches, Clear) View Details
₹1,299
Desktop Glass Planter Hydroponics Vase Glass Propagation Station with Modern Creative Geometric Metal Frame Test Tube Vase for Home Office Decor Table Top (Set of 2) View Details
₹949
ABOUT SPACE Glass Bud Flower Vase – Pack of 5 Glass Centrepiece Mini Flower Vase -Antique Collection for Wedding Decoration Sturdy Textured Drop Shaped Table Top Decor for Home Restaurants - Gradient View Details
₹999
9.5 Inch Flowers Glass Vase for Home & Office Decor | Crystal Clear Glass-Like Design | Impact Resistant & Safe (Pack of 1) - Living Room Table top Flower Pot, Decorative Vase View Details
₹749
Incrizma Glass Flower Vase (20 x 24 cm, Clear) View Details
₹835
