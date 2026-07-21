Guests arriving soon? Check these quick decor styling hacks to make your home look presentable

You may be hosting guests for any occasion at home, whether it is a movie night, casual hangout, dinner or long overdue catch-up. Naturally, you want your interiors to look presentable. But the last-minute anxiety is not worth it, especially when you find yourself scrambling to put everything in place or attempting to redecorate your home. Sometimes, you may even end up spending excessively, purchasing statement pieces in an effort to elevate the space.

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But a few mindful decor styling hacks help you avoid these last-minute mistakes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Murarka Agrawal, co-founder of Nestasia, a home decor brand, shared simple styling tips to help you prepare your home for guests. From rearranging the seating to presenting snacks more thoughtfully, these small tweaks can create a cosy setting where people feel comfortable and welcomed.

So, to make your home guest-ready, you do not need to frantically undertake an elaborate makeover. Instead, focus on creating a space that feels warm and functional, while also showing the host's personality.

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{{^usCountry}} Aditi shared what homeowners are looking for when designing their interiors. {{/usCountry}}

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“You don't need a complete makeover to make your home feel welcoming. In my experience, it's often the smallest changes that leave the biggest impression. Today, consumers are becoming far more intentional about the way they design their homes. Beyond aesthetics, they seek spaces that are functional, comfortable and reflective of their individual lifestyles. We've all walked into homes that aren't extravagant but immediately feel warm and inviting, and that usually comes down to thoughtful details rather than expensive decor.”

She shared these quick styling tips to make sure your home feels inviting.

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Aditi's first set of recommendations includes quickly tidying the space and rearranging items already available in your home. Switching off harsh overhead lights, turning on warmer ones and shifting a few things here and there can make a major difference.

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“I always recommend starting with a quick declutter because a tidy coffee table, neatly arranged cushions and a clean dining area instantly make a space feel calmer. Lighting is another simple but powerful element. Swapping bright overhead lights for a table lamp, candles or warm fairy lights can completely change the mood of a room. Fresh flowers or a few indoor plants also add life and colour without much effort,” she suggested.

Her other recommendations are equally simple. Many people tend to overcomplicate the process, forgetting that there is beauty in simplicity. Aditi suggested styling a tray with candles, a few books or a simple vase. Even brewing fresh coffee can give your home a sensory makeover through both sight and fragrance.

How to create a warm and inviting space for entertaining?

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Create a beautiful spread on your dining table.

The purpose of the gathering is essential, as it shapes the intent behind the decor. Two factors matter the most: how welcoming the space appears and how comfortable guests feel. Sometimes, overly elaborate decor can also make a home feel stark and undermine all your hospitality efforts. Memorable gatherings are ultimately shaped by how relaxed and welcome guests feel, instead of how extravagantly the home is decorated.

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Adit described how to create this atmosphere and how to style accordingly: “Arrange your seating so people naturally face one another and conversations flow easily. Keep the décor personal rather than perfect. A favourite stack of books, family photographs or a few meaningful objects often make a space feel much more welcoming than something that looks staged.”

Surprisingly, food can also jazz up your space. Aditi insisted that beautiful presentation can enhance the overall experience. Therefore, whether you are serving snacks and beverages on the coffee table or arranging a spread on the dining table, make sure everything is presented well and neatly.

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Next comes styling the space according to the occasion. Informal house parties and movie nights are among the most popular gatherings hosted at home. For these occasions, Aditi advised creating a cosy atmosphere by rearranging items you already own.

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“For a movie night or casual get-together, I would start by simply rearranging the furniture to create a cosy seating area. Add a few cushions and throws you already have, dim the lights and let warm lamps or candles create the ambience. It's amazing how different a familiar room can feel with just a few small changes,” she advised.

She also reiterated the importance of presentation, describing that serving popcorn, snacks or drinks neatly in attractive bowls or on platters can instantly elevate the evening. If space allows, you can also create a dedicated corner for snacks and beverages instead of scattering them on different tables. Other additions also include a carefully curated playlist, fresh flowers from a local market or even a handwritten note welcoming guests can make an ordinary evening feel memorable.

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