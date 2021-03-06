Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip
art culture

Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip

Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as ‘the master of monster vegetables’ for working in his garden in the past year to grow ‘three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip’
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip(Twitter/GWR)

If you thought that people who like gardening and are passionate about it cannot be extraordinary enough to land in the Guinness Book, Cabinetmaker Damien Allard from Quebec in Canada is here to make you think again as he was recently titled “master of monster vegetables” for growing world’s heaviest turnip. Guinness World Records highlighted the Canada man as “the master of monster vegetables” for working in his garden in the past year to grow “three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip”.

Yes, you read that right but it is not the first time that Guinness World Records has highlighted heavy vegetables’ records. Previously heaviest vegetable records include ‘Heaviest carrot (10.17 kg; 22.44 lb)’, ‘Heaviest avocado (2.55 kg; 5.6 lb)’ and ‘Heaviest onion (8.5 kg; 18 lb 11.84 oz)’.

Damien was inspired to grow large vegetables when in 2016 he grew a turnip at home that weighed 7 kg (15 lb 6.9 oz). Seeing its size, he immediately researched the current record-holder and compared the turnip’s weight of the former title holder. Determined to beat the record, Damien spent his time cultivating huge turnips in the next three years and was able to grow one that weighed 15.5 kg (34 lb 2.7 oz) in 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets

Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal

Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi

The virtual, vicarious pleasures of home-decor games

However, his efforts bore fruit, or should we say vegetables, when the sowing season approached in 2020 and Damien planted and nourished the turnip seeds and soon landed with three Guinness World Records title-worthy turnips among which, the heaviest one measured a circumference of 138 cm (54.3 in), a height of 35 cm (13.8 in) and a width of 46 cm (18.1 in).

He shared with Radio-Canada, "It's been two years that I have been working quite intensely on my turnips. I suspected very strongly that this year was the right one, but I never thought I would have been more than 10 kilos above the old record."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness book guinness book of world records vegetables guinness world records gardener quebec
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP