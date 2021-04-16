Heart the locals, mind the goat: Tips on being a good neo-rural

Nothing’s readymade. Expect animals (and insects) everywhere. Love thy neighbour. Above all, be humble. That, in a nutshell, is the advice that two women who have moved from cities to rural areas in India during the pandemic year, Mamta Chitnis Sen, 42, an artist and social worker, and Arpita Paul, 28, a PR executive, would like to offer to their fellow neo-rurals to help them not be a nuisance.

The term neo-rural is used to describe people who move from an urban to a non-urban area, particularly those seeking a hybrid life where they retain their original livelihoods and split their time between city and non-city (as opposed to, say, switching to a life of farming or animal-rearing).

Work from anywhere has meant that the world has acquired a lot more neo-rurals. In India, techies have packed up and moved to Goa in hordes; executives of all kinds have thronged mountain and beach getaways. The trouble occurs when expectation doesn’t meet reality — the pace is not just slower, it’s “too slow”, wi-fi is patchy, the power goes out for hours, there’s no takeout on demand.

To make such a move without doing the requisite homework might seem odd, particularly in 2021. But in France, similar reverse migrants doing it all wrong sparked such a furore — filing complaints against a neighbour’s rooster for crowing too early, against a local cow for leaving droppings in its wake, against fowl on a nearby farm for being smelly — that France passed a new “sensory heritage” law, in January, to protect the sounds and smells of its countryside.

Back to our two advisers, Sen moved from Mumbai to Ronapal village in the Konkan last May and has built a small house and art studio there. Paul has lived in nine small villages across Sikkim since August. She fell in love with rural life, she says, and moves around because she wants to see as much of unexplored India as possible.

The most important thing they’d like to say about being a neo-rural is, it’s not cheaper. The concept of the daily commute doesn’t exist, so getting around is expensive. “In my village, I have to pay ₹500 to travel 20 km,” says Sen.

(HT Illustration: Jayanto)

The overall business of living is more expensive too — whether it’s plumbing or repairs, car maintenance or construction, expect each task to stretch out over days. The work-life balance is vastly different outside the cities, the focus tilting heavily towards life. “People will take leave on the local bazaar day, for a local festival, a wedding or celebration, if it’s too sunny or if it starts to rain,” says Sen.

MAKE NICE

Make peace with the animals. Sen has had all her garden saplings eaten by goats. “You must learn about grazing routes and local fauna before you plant anything or even plan your activities for the day,” she says.

Be prepared for frankness, frank interest and curiosity. “I have realised there is no political correctness here,” says Paul. If you’re new, it will be pointed out, questions will be asked. Ditto if you are single, differently abled, married but child-free.

“But people mean no harm and they are certainly not asking you these questions to hurt you. It’s more out of curiosity about a way of life that is unfamiliar to them,” Paul says.

Neighbours won’t just notice what you’re doing, they’ll get involved. When Sen picked the most expensive option for the well on her plot — black stone — she didn’t realise she was also building a local attraction. Neighbours now stop by unannounced, to look at the well and chat over tea. Youngsters have begun to stop by to take selfies against it.

(HT Illustration: Jayanto)

Each encounter — whether you have a black stone well or not — will take longer than you expect. Don’t be rude and, for instance, go into a grocery store, picks up supplies and leave. “Everyone talks to each other. They won’t hesitate to walk into your house if they’re passing by, and you’d be welcome to do the same. So embrace the local community and learn to be more social.”

BE HUMBLE

Village folk lead simple lives and that’s how they like it. “Don’t brag about your city life. It won’t impress them but rather put them off,” Sen says.

If there’s a local eatery, eat what’s on offer or make your own. Don’t ask about fast food. Try the local snacks, and refrain from comment if they turn out to not be to your liking.

(HT Illustration: Jayanto)

Stay well-stocked on medicines and cash. The nearest ATM could be hours away, and chemists are few and far between.

Expect load shedding and odd internet hotspots — Sen and Paul’s coworkers have become used to seeing crops and goats in the background on video calls, since the middle of a farm and a hilltop are, respectively, where both women get the best connectivity.

Whatever else you do, respect the local culture. “In Sikkim, people really don’t like it if you pluck flowers. So do not do it,” says Paul. “In the Konkan, village fairs and local cricket tournaments are big social events,” says Sen. “If you’re invited, show up. It’s considered very rude not to.”