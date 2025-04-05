High back office chairs: Ultimate comfort while you work from home; Top 8 picks curated for you
Apr 05, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Working from home? A high back office chair ensures comfort and support. Here are the top 8 picks to upgrade your workspace effortlessly.
CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (White - Blue) View Details
₹5,999
Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 4D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details
₹8,999
CELLBELL Ergoglide Office Chair High Back Mesh Ergonomic Backrest Design | Tilt Mechanism, Computer, Desk Chair, Work from Home Chair Built-in Adjustable Lumbar Support & Armrest Smooth Glide (White) View Details
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
₹5,299
Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Recline Mechanism, Metal Base | Chair for Work, Home, Desk, Study (White Grey) View Details
₹7,990
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details
₹14,999
IAFA FURNITURE Diego Office Chair with Height Adjustable Mechanism, Ergonomic High-Back Mesh Design |Heavy Duty Metal Base | Multi-Adjustment Revolving Chair (Self Assembly) (High Back, Black) View Details
₹3,999
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Black) View Details
₹13,990
Green Soul®| Yoga| Office Chair with 2:1 Smart Synchro Mechanism| 3D Adjustable Headrest| 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support| Strong Nylon Base| High Back Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office (Yoga_HB_Black) View Details
|
Green Soul Ghost Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Multifunctional Computer Chair with Premium PU Leather Upholstery, 4D Armrest, Integrated Footrest, Sturdy Metal Base& 180° Back Recline (Black) View Details
₹15,999
Green Soul Beast Racing Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Premium Fabric & PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Strong Nylon Base (Full Black) Installation Provided View Details
₹13,999
Green Soul | Zodiac Superb | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism| Adjustable Lumbar Support | No Seat Slider (Full Black) 3 Years Warranty View Details
₹6,999
Green Soul Urbane Pro Premium Leatherette Office Chair,High Back Ergonomic Recline Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion, Footrest & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Pro Brown) Installation Provided View Details
₹10,999
Green Soul Xtreme Multifunctional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair|Premium PU Leather Upholstery|4D Armrests|Adjustable Neck,Lumbar Pillow|180° Back Recline (Black & Slate Grey) Installation Provided View Details
|
Green Soul Vision Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Premium Leatherette Chair with Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 4D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) Installation Provided View Details
|
Green Soul Cosmos Pro Premium Office Chair | High Back | Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Sage Green) | DIY Installation| 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
