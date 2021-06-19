Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hit the right note: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Can you use these clues to decipher who from the Mumbai Harmonics group plays which song, on which instrument, in what key?
By By Dilip D’Souza
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
(Shutterstock)

Mumbai Harmonics is a group of enthusiastic and talented harmonica players that I am proud to be part of. Before the pandemic, we would meet regularly to play, often in parks to entertain morning walkers. We hope to resume this soon, so please come listen!

Meanwhile: this mostly fictional puzzle, about one such meeting, is a tribute to my friends in the group, and to their boundless musical camaraderie. Use the clues below to answer the questions that follow.

* Come September is performed solo, without any accompaniment.

* The harmonica in the key of A is either a Hohner or belongs to Nazneen.

* As accompaniment, Sanjay and Amit use a backing track and a mandolin, but not necessarily respectively.

* The Suzuki is in the key of D.

* Amit doesn’t play Bombay Meri Jaan.

* The player using a Seydel is accompanied by a mandolin.

* The G harmonica is used for the unaccompanied song.

* Sanjay plays Yaad Kiya Dil.

* Either Come September or Jaaneman Jaaneman is played in the key of D.

* Nisha owns only Suzuki harmonicas.

Questions:

1) Who plays the Insignia brand harmonica?

2) Who plays with a singer crooning alongside?

3) What key is Yaad Kiya Dil played in?

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers:

1) Nazneen

2) Nisha

3) A

