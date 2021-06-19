Hit the right note: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Scroll down for the answers.

3) What key is Yaad Kiya Dil played in?

* Either Come September or Jaaneman Jaaneman is played in the key of D.

* The G harmonica is used for the unaccompanied song.

* The player using a Seydel is accompanied by a mandolin.

* The Suzuki is in the key of D.

* As accompaniment, Sanjay and Amit use a backing track and a mandolin, but not necessarily respectively.

* The harmonica in the key of A is either a Hohner or belongs to Nazneen.

* Come September is performed solo, without any accompaniment.

Meanwhile: this mostly fictional puzzle, about one such meeting, is a tribute to my friends in the group, and to their boundless musical camaraderie. Use the clues below to answer the questions that follow.

Questions:

1) Who plays the Insignia brand harmonica?

2) Who plays with a singer crooning alongside?

3) What key is Yaad Kiya Dil played in?

Answers:

1) Nazneen

2) Nisha

3) A