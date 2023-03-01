Holi 2023: Best rangoli design ideas for the festival of colours

It is that time of the year when the Hindu community welcomes Spring with the celebration of Holi by making colourful rangolis and decking up the homes with flowers. Holi is considered the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali and the celebrations last for two days - Choti Holi or Holika Dahan and Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi.

It is also a harvest festival and marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter. This year, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in India while the festivities of the Hindu festival will begin on Tuesday night i.e. March 7, 2023 with Holika Dahan.

Holi is a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. According to mythology, Lord Krishna was of a dark complexion and used to complain to his mother, Yashoda. Additionally, Radha was very fair, and Krishna used to be anxious if she would accept him despite the contrast in their complexion. So one day, Yashoda playfully suggested that Lord Krishna should smear Radha's face with colours to remove the difference in their complexion. Krishna followed his mother's advice and smeared Radha's face and that is how Holi celebrations began all over the country. This is why the festival is played with much pomp in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Another legend associated with Holi is of demon king Hiranyakashipu, his son Prahalad - a devotee of Lord Vishnu and his demoness aunt, Holika. According to Hindu mythology, Hiranyakashipu was blessed with a boon that he could not be killed by either a man or any animal. He wanted people to worship him. However, when his son became a devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship Hiranyakashipu, he asked his sister Holika to kill him by sitting on a pyre. When Holika sat on the pyre, she donned her flame-shielding shawl and sat Prahlad on her lap. However, Prahlad began praying to Vishnu, who summoned a gust of wind that blew the shawl off Holika and onto Prahlad, saving him and letting her burn to death. This is why a day before Holi, Holika Dahan is celebrated.

From mirrored to floral rangoli, different designs of rangolis are made on Holi at the entrance and in the rooms of the houses and decorated. If you need a tutorial to make creative rangoli designs or tips on skillful patterns to make your home stand out in a crowd of beautifully-decked homes this Holi, here are the best of rangoli ideas to try ahead of the festival of colours: