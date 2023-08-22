Our bedroom is the first thing we wake up to and the last thing we see before drifting off each night so, it is only fair to make this space such that it instantly lifts your spirits and nothing has more power than art to do just that. Art brings in so much character and glam to a space seamlessly as Art Deco, with its sleek lines, luxurious materials and glamorous aesthetic, continues to captivate interior design enthusiasts.

Home decor, interior design tips: Beautiful Art Deco bedroom ideas for instant glam (Photo by Max Rahubovskiy on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vipul Pirgal and Divyansh Sanklecha, Founders of Curio Casa, suggested, “One can never go wrong with some greens in their environment. Add a few stunning planters with some low-maintenance plants in your rooms' corner and voila wake up to serene tranquility every morning. Adding curios that scream your personality is another way to zhuzh up your space. Go for understated chic, or all-out bold, vibrant, and edgy. Just make sure the pieces align with your taste.”

They recommended, “A little coffee table nook with your favorite reads, allows you the space where you can escape through a busy day. A bookshelf would work really well too. Hold your favorite books with some unique bookends. Candles effortlessly add a cozy charm to any space. Bring in some classic and regal candle holders in metallics, for your room, and let yourself drift away into a gentle paradise every evening. Apply these tips and watch your room become a visual dream!”

If you’re looking to infuse your bedroom with a touch of timeless elegance, Suren D’souza, Principal Architect at Deksha Design Studio, added to the list of stunning Art Deco-inspired ideas that will instantly elevate your space to new levels of sophistication and allure -

Statement Furniture: Start by selecting statement pieces that showcase the bold geometry and opulent materials synonymous with Art Deco. Consider a sleek, mirrored vanity with a geometric design or a bedframe featuring richly upholstered headboard and metallic accents. Choose furniture with clean lines and smooth curves to achieve that iconic Art Deco look. Luxurious Fabrics: Embrace sumptuous fabrics to add an air of luxury to your bedroom. Opt for satin or velvet bedding in rich jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, or deep purple. Add texture with faux fur or silky shag rugs to create a plush atmosphere that exudes Art Deco grandeur. Ornate Accessories: Art Deco is all about the details. Enhance your bedroom’s glam factor with ornate accessories like beveled mirrors, gilded photo frames, and vintage-style table lamps. Incorporate geometric patterns through throw pillows or a striking area rug. These intricate touches will instantly transport you to the golden age of Art Deco design. Dramatic Lighting: Lighting plays a crucial role in Art Deco interiors. Opt for glamorous lighting fixtures that make a statement. A chandelier with geometric shapes or a sleek pendant light with a frosted glass shade can become the focal point of your bedroom. Install wall sconces with polished chrome finishes to create a warm and inviting ambiance.

By incorporating these Art Deco-inspired ideas into your bedroom, you can transform your space into a glamorous sanctuary that oozes sophistication and elegance. Let the timeless allure of Art Deco transport you to a bygone era of opulence and style.