​Home decor tips: Convert your bedroom into a sustainable space with an eco-friendly mattress. Here are its benefits

Bedrooms are a lot more than just a space for a good night’s sleep - it is a place where you can relax and unwind yourself after a hectic day and you can re-energise and restore your energy there. However, not many people are aware of the ill effects of bedrooms that are generally considered to be sleep-inducing spaces but are mostly filled with VOC (Volatile organic compounds) emitting materials.

When it comes to grocery shopping, skincare, or a healthy diet we often think of choosing everything organic since materials that are eco-friendly or organic are thought to be good for the environment as well as safe for us to consume and use. Similarly, we can optimise our lifestyle by using eco-friendly mattresses and transforming the bedroom we live in and spend our relaxing time in.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Satish Kumar Malhotra, Director - Sales and Marketing at Springfit, revealed, “Eco-friendly mattresses are non-toxic mattresses that are purely made of materials that are not harmful to the environment. Besides being environment friendly these mattresses are also comfortable to sleep on. The materials that are used in the making of eco-friendly mattresses are mainly biodegradable and sustainable. That means they will not leave any negative impact on the environment even by a finch when they are thrown away.”

He claimed, “Since regular mattresses are full of chemicals and harmful substances, some people might get allergic to them, resulting in itchiness, rashes or sores on the body. The eco-friendly mattresses are made of organic cotton, pure wool, fabrics and fibres and sustainable foams, which gives the surety of not causing allergies or itchiness. Eco-friendly mattresses are natural temperature regulators which feel cold during summers and slightly hot during winters by absorbing moisture. Organic mattresses as compared to regular mattresses are more durable because of the natural fibres used in their making.”

He pointed out that in comparison to a regular mattress that starts decomposing after 7 to 8 years, organic mattresses last for up to 20 years. He gushed, “Using eco-friendly mattresses not only helps in improving the condition of the environment but also provides plenty of health benefits, resulting in a better lifestyle and sustainable living.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Nitin Gupta, Founder of Durfi Retail Pvt Ltd, highlighted, “The fact that the majority of mattress materials are not biodegradable and include several chemicals that leak into the environment for decades or even centuries only worsens the issue. It’s not just about sleeping but rather the way you sleep. You should think about using an eco-friendly mattress while constructing your bedroom. A sustainable mattress is not just environment friendly but also helps in giving a perfectly good night’s sleep.”

He elaborated, “An eco-friendly mattress can help people enjoy a fine rest after a busy day's schedule. Sustainable energy further aids in improving overall well-being. Compared to conventional mattresses, these mattresses are more reasonable, organic, and comfy while also being less hazardous. It also helps in promoting mindfulness, which enhances awareness of thoughts and positive bodily sensations. And at the end of the day, it is an excellent method to lessen your carbon impact.”

