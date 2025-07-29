Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Home furniture finds: Up to 80% off at Amazon Freedom Festival on TV units, coffee tables and more; 2 days to go!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 12:34 pm IST

Amazon Freedom Festival brings major discounts on furniture. Grab up to 80% off on coffee tables, bean bags, TV units and more home essentials.

BLUEWUD Primax Grande Standard Engineering Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit, Ideal for 42 (Brown Maple & White) View Details checkDetails

DeckUp Soneva Engineered Wood TV Unit (Wotan Oak & White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

Biggie Bean Bag Biggiebean 4XL Bean Bag Chair with Beans Filled - Sofa Dark Grey Black Bean Bags for Living Room, Bedroom - Free Cushion & Footrest - Colorflex Lounge Combo - Faux Leather View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown View Details checkDetails

Wakefit Bean Bag 4XL | 3 Months Warranty | Leatherette Bean Bag with Beans | Grey View Details checkDetails

The Attic Jessie Coffee Table | Solid Wood Coffee Table for Living Room | Stylish Centre Table with Natural Matte Finish View Details checkDetails

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

Ganooly Mid Century Modern Coffee Table With Storage, 41.3 Inch Rectangle Wooden Accent Center Sofa Table With Sliding Pe Rattan Woven Door Panel&Solid Wood Legs, Suitable For Living Room, Apartment View Details checkDetails

NEST NATURE HAVEN Round Coffee Table, Modern Nestings Table Set of 2, Sofa Side Table with Marble Veneer Top and Metal Frame, End Table for Living Room Bedroom Home or Office (Golden White) View Details checkDetails

TANWAR HANDICRAFT Sheesham Wood Carving Nesting Tables Set of 3 Stools for Living Room Home Wooden Nightstand End Table Stand for Bedroom Hotels - Honey 1812 View Details checkDetails

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Rectangular Sofa Side Table with Premium Wooden top for Sofa Side, Bed Side, Drawing Room, Bed Room 18 x 11 x 21 Set of 2 (White) View Details checkDetails

Nilkamal Goa 3+1+1 Seater Plastic Sofa Set with Cushion|Indoor & Outdoor Furniture|Patio Chair Two Seater| Perfect for Gardens Poolside Cafes Restaurants and Terraces Weathered Brown View Details checkDetails

Torque - Moscow 1 Seater + 4 Seater L Shape Fabric Sofa Set (Left Side, Cream) with Ottoman for Living Room|Bedroom,Office,Home Furniture |3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Solid Wood Sofa | Rosewood Sofa Set for Home & Office | Lounge (Natural, 3+1+1 Seater) View Details checkDetails

If you have been meaning to refresh your living space, now’s a smart time to do it. Starting on 31st July, the Amazon Freedom Festival sale is offering up to 80% off on all things home and furniture. From sleek TV units and comfy bean bags to modern coffee tables and compact study desks, there’s plenty to pick from.

Big furniture sale on Amazon. Shop TV units, bean bags and tables during the Amazon Freedom Festival at up to 80% off.

You might be planning a festive makeover or simply want to upgrade your setup; this sale covers it all. Expect some well-known names in furniture and easy delivery options across cities. Do take a look before stock runs low or discounts change. The offers are part of the wider Amazon sale and apply only for a limited period.

Top deals at The Amazon Freedom Sale

TV units at up to 80% off

Smart storage meets smart screens. Shop TV units that don’t just hold your television but help tidy up wires, remotes and clutter. With designs suited for compact flats and larger living rooms, the Amazon Freedom Festival makes it easier to upgrade your space without spending much. A mix of wall-mounted and floor options is currently going at up to 80% off during this limited-time furniture sale.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

1.

BLUEWUD Primax Grande Standard Engineering Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit, Ideal for 42" (Brown Maple & White)
2.

ABOUT SPACE TV Unit - Engineered Wood DIY TV Stand
3.

DeckUp Soneva Engineered Wood TV Unit (Wotan Oak & White, Matte Finish)
Bean bags starting at 999

Laidback comfort just got cheaper. Bean bags, starting at 999 on Amazon, are perfect for casual corners, gaming zones or movie nights. With fun colours, durable covers and easy-to-move designs, they work well in both rented homes and larger living rooms. The Amazon Freedom Festival brings a wide selection of budget-friendly options for anyone looking to add a soft seat without overthinking style.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

4.

Biggie Bean Bag Biggiebean 4XL Bean Bag Chair with Beans Filled - Sofa Dark Grey Black Bean Bags for Living Room, Bedroom - Free Cushion & Footrest - Colorflex Lounge Combo - Faux Leather
5.

Amazon Brand Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown
6.

Wakefit Bean Bag 4XL | 3 Months Warranty | Leatherette Bean Bag with Beans | Grey
Coffee tables at up to 80% off

A coffee table does more than hold your chai. It brings together your seating area while adding extra storage and visual structure. Amazon’s current sale has a wide mix, from classic wood finishes to more minimal styles. Some even come with hidden compartments or wheels. At up to 80% off, this is a smart time to add that one piece your living room has been waiting for.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

7.

The Attic Jessie Coffee Table | Solid Wood Coffee Table for Living Room | Stylish Centre Table with Natural Matte Finish
8.

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided
9.

Ganooly Mid Century Modern Coffee Table With Storage, 41.3 Inch Rectangle Wooden Accent Center Sofa Table With Sliding Pe Rattan Woven Door Panel&Solid Wood Legs, Suitable For Living Room, Apartment
Nesting tables with a minimum 40% off

Ideal for homes that need flexible furniture, nesting tables offer function without taking over space. They can hold snacks during a movie, slide out for guests or tuck away neatly when not in use. During the Amazon Freedom Festival, these multi-use tables come with a minimum 40% discount. Pair them with your sofa or use them as bedside additions in compact bedrooms. Simple, stylish and easy on the wallet.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

10.

NEST NATURE HAVEN Round Coffee Table, Modern Nestings Table Set of 2, Sofa Side Table with Marble Veneer Top and Metal Frame, End Table for Living Room Bedroom Home or Office (Golden White)
11.

TANWAR HANDICRAFT Sheesham Wood Carving Nesting Tables Set of 3 Stools for Living Room Home Wooden Nightstand End Table Stand for Bedroom Hotels - Honey 1812
12.

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Rectangular Sofa Side Table with Premium Wooden top for Sofa Side, Bed Side, Drawing Room, Bed Room 18" x 11" x 21" Set of 2 (White)
Sofa sets at up to 80% off

Sofas shape the way a room feels. With the Amazon Freedom Festival offering up to 80% off, it’s easier to upgrade yours without stretching your budget. From classic three-seaters to sectional units and L-shaped sets, there’s a wide range to choose from. Explore muted neutrals, bold colours and materials suited to Indian homes. It’s one of the bigger discounts in this furniture sale, so timing matters.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

13.

Nilkamal Goa 3+1+1 Seater Plastic Sofa Set with Cushion|Indoor & Outdoor Furniture|Patio Chair Two Seater| Perfect for Gardens Poolside Cafes Restaurants and Terraces Weathered Brown
14.

Torque - Moscow 1 Seater + 4 Seater L Shape Fabric Sofa Set (Left Side, Cream) with Ottoman for Living Room|Bedroom,Office,Home Furniture |3 Year Warranty
15.

NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Solid Wood Sofa | Rosewood Sofa Set for Home & Office | Lounge (Natural, 3+1+1 Seater)
Amazon Great Freedom Festival: FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival?

    It’s Amazon’s annual August sale offering major discounts across categories, including furniture, electronics, fashion and appliances for a limited time.

  • How long does the Amazon Freedom Festival sale last?

    The sale usually runs for a few days in early August. Check the site for current dates and deal timelines.

  • Are furniture deals available during this sale?

    Yes, the furniture sale is a key highlight. Expect up to 80% off on sofa sets, coffee tables, bean bags and more.

  • Do Amazon Prime members get early access?

    Yes, Prime members often get early access to the deals, including offers on furniture during the Amazon Freedom Festival.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
