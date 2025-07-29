Home furniture finds: Up to 80% off at Amazon Freedom Festival on TV units, coffee tables and more; 2 days to go!

If you have been meaning to refresh your living space, now’s a smart time to do it. Starting on 31st July, the Amazon Freedom Festival sale is offering up to 80% off on all things home and furniture. From sleek TV units and comfy bean bags to modern coffee tables and compact study desks, there’s plenty to pick from. Big furniture sale on Amazon. Shop TV units, bean bags and tables during the Amazon Freedom Festival at up to 80% off.

You might be planning a festive makeover or simply want to upgrade your setup; this sale covers it all. Expect some well-known names in furniture and easy delivery options across cities. Do take a look before stock runs low or discounts change. The offers are part of the wider Amazon sale and apply only for a limited period.

Top deals at The Amazon Freedom Sale

TV units at up to 80% off

Smart storage meets smart screens. Shop TV units that don’t just hold your television but help tidy up wires, remotes and clutter. With designs suited for compact flats and larger living rooms, the Amazon Freedom Festival makes it easier to upgrade your space without spending much. A mix of wall-mounted and floor options is currently going at up to 80% off during this limited-time furniture sale.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

Bean bags starting at ₹999

Laidback comfort just got cheaper. Bean bags, starting at ₹999 on Amazon, are perfect for casual corners, gaming zones or movie nights. With fun colours, durable covers and easy-to-move designs, they work well in both rented homes and larger living rooms. The Amazon Freedom Festival brings a wide selection of budget-friendly options for anyone looking to add a soft seat without overthinking style.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

Coffee tables at up to 80% off

A coffee table does more than hold your chai. It brings together your seating area while adding extra storage and visual structure. Amazon’s current sale has a wide mix, from classic wood finishes to more minimal styles. Some even come with hidden compartments or wheels. At up to 80% off, this is a smart time to add that one piece your living room has been waiting for.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

Nesting tables with a minimum 40% off

Ideal for homes that need flexible furniture, nesting tables offer function without taking over space. They can hold snacks during a movie, slide out for guests or tuck away neatly when not in use. During the Amazon Freedom Festival, these multi-use tables come with a minimum 40% discount. Pair them with your sofa or use them as bedside additions in compact bedrooms. Simple, stylish and easy on the wallet.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

Sofa sets at up to 80% off

Sofas shape the way a room feels. With the Amazon Freedom Festival offering up to 80% off, it’s easier to upgrade yours without stretching your budget. From classic three-seaters to sectional units and L-shaped sets, there’s a wide range to choose from. Explore muted neutrals, bold colours and materials suited to Indian homes. It’s one of the bigger discounts in this furniture sale, so timing matters.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: FAQs What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival? It’s Amazon’s annual August sale offering major discounts across categories, including furniture, electronics, fashion and appliances for a limited time.

How long does the Amazon Freedom Festival sale last? The sale usually runs for a few days in early August. Check the site for current dates and deal timelines.

Are furniture deals available during this sale? Yes, the furniture sale is a key highlight. Expect up to 80% off on sofa sets, coffee tables, bean bags and more.

Do Amazon Prime members get early access? Yes, Prime members often get early access to the deals, including offers on furniture during the Amazon Freedom Festival.

