Home furniture finds: Up to 80% off at Amazon Freedom Festival on TV units, coffee tables and more; 2 days to go!
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 12:34 pm IST
Amazon Freedom Festival brings major discounts on furniture. Grab up to 80% off on coffee tables, bean bags, TV units and more home essentials.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BLUEWUD Primax Grande Standard Engineering Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit, Ideal for 42 (Brown Maple & White) View Details
|
₹3,098
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
DeckUp Soneva Engineered Wood TV Unit (Wotan Oak & White, Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Biggie Bean Bag Biggiebean 4XL Bean Bag Chair with Beans Filled - Sofa Dark Grey Black Bean Bags for Living Room, Bedroom - Free Cushion & Footrest - Colorflex Lounge Combo - Faux Leather View Details
|
|
|
|
Amazon Brand Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown View Details
|
₹1,789
|
|
|
Wakefit Bean Bag 4XL | 3 Months Warranty | Leatherette Bean Bag with Beans | Grey View Details
|
₹2,847
|
|
|
The Attic Jessie Coffee Table | Solid Wood Coffee Table for Living Room | Stylish Centre Table with Natural Matte Finish View Details
|
₹12,595
|
|
|
Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details
|
₹2,989
|
|
|
Ganooly Mid Century Modern Coffee Table With Storage, 41.3 Inch Rectangle Wooden Accent Center Sofa Table With Sliding Pe Rattan Woven Door Panel&Solid Wood Legs, Suitable For Living Room, Apartment View Details
|
₹8,200
|
|
|
NEST NATURE HAVEN Round Coffee Table, Modern Nestings Table Set of 2, Sofa Side Table with Marble Veneer Top and Metal Frame, End Table for Living Room Bedroom Home or Office (Golden White) View Details
|
₹2,689
|
|
|
TANWAR HANDICRAFT Sheesham Wood Carving Nesting Tables Set of 3 Stools for Living Room Home Wooden Nightstand End Table Stand for Bedroom Hotels - Honey 1812 View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Rectangular Sofa Side Table with Premium Wooden top for Sofa Side, Bed Side, Drawing Room, Bed Room 18 x 11 x 21 Set of 2 (White) View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Nilkamal Goa 3+1+1 Seater Plastic Sofa Set with Cushion|Indoor & Outdoor Furniture|Patio Chair Two Seater| Perfect for Gardens Poolside Cafes Restaurants and Terraces Weathered Brown View Details
|
₹23,450
|
|
|
Torque - Moscow 1 Seater + 4 Seater L Shape Fabric Sofa Set (Left Side, Cream) with Ottoman for Living Room|Bedroom,Office,Home Furniture |3 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹28,999
|
|
|
NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Solid Wood Sofa | Rosewood Sofa Set for Home & Office | Lounge (Natural, 3+1+1 Seater) View Details
|
₹29,746
|
|
