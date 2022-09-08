Home interior decor tips: Here's how to stir up your space with art 

Most people tend to ignore art when it comes to styling their spaces and more often than not it is the last thing most design houses look at while wrapping the project up. However, home interior decor experts insist that it should be discussed right at the implementation stage.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Stylist Meenakshi Kapoor shared, “Art speaks differently to people and when they want to include it in their space they have to connect with it. I cannot impose my art preferences in your home if that art doesn’t resonate with you. So, it’s important to discuss and explore a variety of art right at the beginning.”

She suggested, “You may also have some pieces of art from your travel that you would like to explore and then there are heirloom pieces which you’ve inherited or there may be a saree or silk scarf of your great grand mom that holds a special place in your heart. Bring your preferences to life with art you would like to have around your homes and it could all be kept in mind will envisioning the space. Also, art should not be restricted to entryways or living room and bedrooms only. A piece of art in bathrooms, powder rooms, kitchens and balconies all evoke a sense of warmth and grace.”

Asserting that art is something that can either make or break a space, Sarah Sham, Founder and Principal Designer at Essajees Atelier in Mumbai, advised, “If you have a completely neutral space, the easiest way to add colour into it is by a big pop of colour within your artwork. I think a lot of people think of art as something that’s two dimensional but you can also consider something like a wall sculpture which is very dynamic looking and adds a lot of value to your space.”

According to Aradhana Dalmia, Founder of The Artemist, the quickest and easiest way to make a space look fresh is by adding some new artwork or shuffling the existing pieces around. She recommended a few tips that can go a long way:

1. Add paintings – Adding paintings is the classic way! The art that you put up in your house should be a reflection of your personality. You can either commission an artwork by a famous artist or get something curated for your space. This totally depends upon your budget, space and requirement.

2. Play with fun art murals – Gone are the days when art was only about hanging a painting on the wall. Nowadays there are so many ways of uplifting your space, and murals is one such form. Go for something neutral, abstract or traditional, but whatever you choose it must be in sync with your aesthetics. You can even get a local artist to paint your wall if you don’t want to spend too much.

3. Get sculptures – A sculpture enhances the space due to its form and shape. There are so many mediums like metal, wood, ceramic, fibreglass to name a few. This is a great way to add colour and texture in the space. A large statement piece is a great addition to spruce up a space and make it look different.

4. Go for art prints – Digital art prints are loved by all. It is super affordable and accessible. You can change it whenever you get bored of it or want to add some new element to your space. One thing you should take care of while buying art prints is the quality of the print. Make sure it’s not pixelated and the paper or canvas should be of a high GSM. There are a plenty of options available online.

