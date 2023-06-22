Home makeover: 8 tips to create a cool and breezy interior ambience for your home

With the scorching heat of summer outside, there's nothing more refreshing than stepping into an interior environment that exudes tranquillity and a sense of calm. By incorporating a few simple design strategies and decor choices, you can transform your space into a refreshing oasis that offers respite from the summer heat. From the choice of colours and materials to clever layout arrangements, get ready to discover how to create an interior space that not only looks stylish but also provides much-needed relief from the hot weather. Say goodbye to stuffy interiors and embrace the cool and serene atmosphere you deserve. Let's dive in and unlock the secrets to a refreshing and rejuvenating interior ambience. (Also read: Revitalising your home: Tips for updating older architecture with modern touch )

Design tips to create a cool and breezy interior ambience

As temperatures rise, it's essential to create an interior ambiance that offers respite from the heat.(Unsplash)

Pooja Sati, Interior Designer, Livspace, shares with HT Lifestyle, some useful tips to help you create a cool and breezy interior ambience this season.

1. Open and airy layout

By creating an open floor plan, the user can freely operate the space and create a hustle-free environment around themselves. One should create a more open floor plan so that it’s more of a larger and more flowing space. An open floor plan allows for better airflow and a seamless transition between the spaces.

2. Focus on cool accents

Lightning up your interiors will help to make them fresh and breezy. By using light and neutral colour tones like light grey, cream, and beige with touches of soft blue. These colours are a simple choice and could help to make walls bright and airy. Lighter shades should be added to other elements like floor and ceiling too.

3. Brighten spaces

Brighten spaces with lots of natural light. Maximize natural light by keeping your windows open and using sheer curtains or blinds that allow light to filter through. Frosted Glass, Fluted glass can be used in case of privacy concerns.

4. Lighter furnishings

Choose light and breezy fabrics while decorating the space. Choose light and breathable fabrics for your curtains, upholstery and bedding. The use of heavy rugs and drapes is to be strictly avoided as it makes the room look boxy and packed. Fabrics like cotton, linen, and sheer materials allow air to calculate and create a breezy feel.

5. Use of mirrors

Introducing any kind of reflecting surface like mirrors allows light to bounce around the room and make it look bigger. This creates an illusion of more space and enhances the overall brightness. Mirrors with artistic, vintage frames or even plain wood frames create an elegant look.

6. Keep the space simple and clutter-free

Keep your space clutter free to create an open and breezy feel. Excessive storage and furniture create clutter in interiors and make a room feel cramped and suffocating. Proper organisation of storage should be done.

7. Indoor plants

Plants not only improve the air quality but also create a calm and cooling environment. Plants add a touch of nature and freshness to the interiors. Plants also help in reducing stress and promote a sense of well-being. Plants not only add beauty to interiors but also helps with focus and productivity.

8. Proper ventilation

Proper ventilation keeps the air fresh and healthy indoors. To provide good air quality, enough air needs to be brought in and circulated so that it reaches all areas of the home. A proper amount of windows in the interiors, use of exhausts in the washrooms, Chimney in the kitchen, ACs and fans in the Rooms help in maintaining ventilation indoors. Windows plays a major role in keeping the interiors airy and breathy. Ensure proper air circulation by keeping windows open, using fans etc.

"Creating a cool and breezy interior ambience is essential for beating the summer heat and maintaining a comfortable living space. By incorporating light colours, embracing natural materials, and optimizing natural light, you can transform your home into a refreshing oasis. Remember to prioritize proper ventilation, breathable fabrics, and the addition of greenery to enhance the cool and calming atmosphere. With these tips, you can enjoy a serene and breezy summer retreat right in the comfort of your own home," concludes Pooja Sati.

