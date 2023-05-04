5 natural summer beauty rituals to keep your skin breathing in the scorching heat

Summers have arrived, with temperatures soaring high, the dreaded heat can take a toll not only on your health but our skin too. While planning your summery look with those floral dresses and tops and comfortable heels not to forget those high ponytails or messy bun hairstyles, it’s important that you take good care of your skin as well. The relentless heat, pollution and dirt can make our skin dull, dehydrated, sweaty and oily. But worry not! Following a proper skincare routine can help keep your skin stay fresh and hydrated even in the hottest months of the year. The relentless heat, pollution and dirt can make our skin dull, dehydrated, sweaty and oily.(Unsplash)

The CTM (Cleansing, Toning, Moisturizing) regime has become a staple in skincare, but it's equally important to use the appropriate products suitable for your skin type. And nothing could be better than natural ingredients to help your skin breathe in the hot weather. Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder of Skinella, shared with HT Lifestyle, some easy-to-follow summer beauty rituals packed with superfoods that will boost skin health, making it glow even in the sweltering heat. (Also read: Powerful ingredients that you can add to your daily skincare routine )

Summer beauty rituals with natural ingredients:

1. Papaya face cleanser

Papaya is rich in papain and chymopapain enzymes, which makes it a good exfoliator. A papaya-based cleanser helps in reducing acne and removing dead skin. To make this natural cleanser at home, mix three tablespoons of papaya pulp, one tablespoon of lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey until you get a smooth paste. Apply it to your face and neck, leave it on for 20 minutes, and then rinse with cold water. If you have sensitive skin, you can even dilute lemon juice with water and do a patch test first. If lemon isn’t suitable for your skin, you can replace it with tomato pulp.

2. Saffron-based toner

Saffron is one of the valuable ingredients in the skincare industry and is known to be effective in dealing with inflammation and acne. Try a DIY saffron-based skincare routine this summer to rejuvenate and brighten your skin. Here's how: soak saffron strands in a cup of raw milk for 1-2 minutes. Apply this magical liquid to your face, and rinse your face with lukewarm water once it's dry. You can also make a natural toner by mixing saffron strands in a bowl of rosewater, letting it soak for two hours, and then transferring it to a spray bottle for easy use.

3. Turmeric face scrub and mask

Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, which can leave your skin looking radiant and rejuvenated. The best way to include turmeric in your summer skincare routine is in the form of a natural scrub. To prepare this, mix one tablespoon of gram flour (besan), ½ teaspoon of turmeric, 2-3 tablespoons of raw milk, and one tablespoon of honey. Gently apply the paste to your skin and wait for ten to fifteen minutes. Rinse your face with lukewarm water while gently scrubbing your skin in a circular motion.

Turmeric is also an excellent ingredient for rejuvenating face masks. Just mix two tablespoons of curd, ½ to 1 teaspoon of turmeric, and one tablespoon of honey. Apply the paste to your face and rinse after 10-15 minutes.

4. Watermelon face mask

One of the major skin issues most of us face in summer is sun tan. One of the effective ways to get rid of tanning and pigmentation is by applying natural face masks. Watermelon is packed with vitamins A and C, which are essential for healthy and youthful skin. You can apply a watermelon face mask in the summer to beat hyperpigmentation. Mix equal parts of honey and cold watermelon juice. Apply it on your face and neck and watch your tan disappear!

5. Moisturize with the goodness of aloe vera

Keep your skin healthy and hydrated in the scorching summer by moisturizing it with a natural aloe-based cream. Mix aloe vera gel with almond and coconut oil, and your homemade cream or serum is ready! Use this daily for best results and your skin will stay supple and hydrated.

"What you eat shows on your skin. Hence, you should consume a balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits and veggies during the summer season. Additionally, you should keep yourself hydrated with cooling beverages like lemonade, coconut water, etc. At the same time, indulge in pampering skincare sessions at home. Pick superfoods of your choice and incorporate them into your summer skincare routine in the form of DIY products for radiant and youthful skin," concludes Dolly Kumar.