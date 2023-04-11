Having a daily skincare routine is important as it helps to keep the skin clean, hydrated and protected from harmful environmental factors such as pollution, UV rays and free radicals, which in turn can help prevent premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles and other skin problems. A daily skincare routine can also help to address specific skin concerns such as acne, hyperpigmentation and dryness where regular use of targeted skincare products can help to reduce the appearance of blemishes, even out skin tone and improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin. Powerful ingredients that you can add in your daily skincare routine (Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)

Moreover, following a daily skincare routine can help to promote a sense of self-care and well-being as taking the time to care for your skin can help you feel more confident and improve your overall mood and outlook on life. It's important to remember that good skincare is not just about looking good on the outside but it's also about feeling good on the inside hence, having a daily skincare routine is crucial for maintaining healthy, radiant-looking skin, addressing specific skin concerns and promoting overall well-being.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rrajesh Bakshi, Founder and CEO of COAL Clean Beauty, suggested the following powerful ingredients that you can add in your daily skincare routine:

As a humectant, honey helps in keeping the skin moist. It preserves natural moisture levels of the skin, making it look supple.

helps in keeping the skin moist. It preserves natural moisture levels of the skin, making it look supple. Saffron brightens and improves skin tone by fading away dark spots and blemishes. It helps to get rid of dead skin, revealing pigmentation-free, oil-free glowing skin underneath.

brightens and improves skin tone by fading away dark spots and blemishes. It helps to get rid of dead skin, revealing pigmentation-free, oil-free glowing skin underneath. Anti-inflammatory in nature, Aloe Vera Gel helps in treating dry skin, lightens skin tone, repairs sun damage and supports the production & release of collagen.

helps in treating dry skin, lightens skin tone, repairs sun damage and supports the production & release of collagen. Olive Oil protects the skin from harmful free radicals. It enhances skin cell turnover by making it look healthy.

protects the skin from harmful free radicals. It enhances skin cell turnover by making it look healthy. Cocoa and Shea Butter hydrate and nourish the skin deeply. They make skin look soft and youthful. Further, they work towards improving skin elasticity.

hydrate and nourish the skin deeply. They make skin look soft and youthful. Further, they work towards improving skin elasticity. Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, Vitamin E, Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Jojoba Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Orange Oil and Lemon Oil are some of the other ingredients to include in skincare routine.

Dr Geeta Grewal MS, Cosmetic Surgeon and Founder of 9 Muses Wellness Clinic in Gurgaon, shared, “Your skin represents your overall health however, it represents more than just physical health - it also speaks volumes about your emotional well being. Skincare is beyond eating healthy and exercising daily - you need to be using creams, serums which nourish, repair and protect your skin.”

Simplifying the mystery of skin health, she insisted that your daily skincare routine must address these 3 essential steps for nourishment, repair and protection of your skin:

1.First and foremost you need to understand how to stimulate your skin cycle which gets sluggish as we mature in our skin. The dead layer of top skin surface are arranged in a very erratic pattern. The crevices harbour bacteria, pollutants, dirt, grime particles etc. Once the turn over increases, it works like deep cleaning. Exfoliants play their key role. Here, mild glycolic acid will help to clean skin and make that rough surface smooth.

2. Retinol helps to boost your collagen production, stimulate collagen formation, strengthen the top layers of skin, prevents water loss, prevents collagen degradation and protects skin from breakdown. As this one is a very powerful ingredient for optimising skin health, you need to understand how to use, you need to acclimatise your skin and prepare your skin in baby steps to reach a level of full dose for retinol. Start with small doses and less frequent applications, slowly go up the ladder to daily application and higher 1% concentration.

3. Hylauronic acid helps in healing your skin. Hydration levels go up, skin inflammation goes down when you use HA regularly. HA stimulates your fibroblasts, holds moisture in skin. When you use HA and vitamin C in combination, they work like super heroes together, protecting your skin from UV damage and repairing your skin from within. Yes, vitamin C is the most potent, most effective, most powerful to prevent photoageing and UV damage prevention of collagen breakdown promotes collagen synthesis, decreases melanin formation. Skin protection with correct SPF is the step you cannot afford to miss. Skin ageing is due to extrinsic and intrinsic factors and sun exposure contributes 80% in extrinsic factors, leading to rough, patchy, dull skin with skin thinning and pigmentation.