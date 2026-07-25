How to build better money habits that actually stick, without giving up the life you love

Building wealth is rarely about making one perfect financial decision. Instead, it is the result of small, consistent habits that quietly shape long-term outcomes. Research in behavioural finance suggests that people who simplify financial decisions and create systems around their money are more likely to stay on track with their goals than those who rely on willpower alone. Nehal Mota, co-founder of Finnovate Financial Services, shares realistic ways to save more money each month without sacrificing your favourite things.

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Automate key financial decisions

Nehal Mota said, “One of the most effective habits is to automate key financial decisions. Set up automatic transfers for investments, loan repayments, and savings.” This structured method ensures that financial goals continue progressing regardless of day-to-day spending choices.

Timely reviews

Knowing where your money is going is crucial in managing how it works for you. “Timely reviews of your spending often reveal patterns that go unnoticed, making it easier to identify expenses that add little value without compromising quality of life,” said Nehal Mota.

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Knowing where your money is going is crucial in managing how it works for you.

Bucket your income

{{^usCountry}} According to Nehal Mota, a practical approach to money management is to divide income into clear financial buckets. Essential expenses, savings and investments, and lifestyle spending should each have a defined allocation. This structure helps maintain financial discipline while still leaving room to enjoy the present. Build an emergency fund {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Nehal Mota, a practical approach to money management is to divide income into clear financial buckets. Essential expenses, savings and investments, and lifestyle spending should each have a defined allocation. This structure helps maintain financial discipline while still leaving room to enjoy the present. Build an emergency fund {{/usCountry}}

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An emergency fund remains the foundation of financial stability. Keeping three to six months of essential expenses in a readily accessible account provides protection against unexpected events and prevents long-term investments from being disrupted during periods of financial stress.

Better money habits are not about spending less at every opportunity.

Understand the impact of inflation

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Another habit that deserves attention is understanding the impact of inflation. As the cost of living rises over time, money left idle gradually loses purchasing power. Investing in assets with the potential to outpace inflation is, therefore, essential for preserving long-term wealth.

Nehal Mota recommends that your personal goals and financial goals go hand in hand. It should never come down to a choice between investing or spending, but be about investing for spending in the future. Making sure your goals are defined and then following these simple money habits can help you to not just build wealth but also build a more meaningful life.

Better money habits are not about spending less at every opportunity. They are about making deliberate financial choices that align with long-term goals, allowing present-day decisions to consistently support future financial security.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of your expert with any questions about finances.