Finance expert shares how much money you should have saved by 30, 40 and 50 to stay on track with long-term goals

For most Indians, financial success is not about becoming a millionaire overnight. It is about having enough money to achieve life's important goals without constantly worrying about finances. As education costs, healthcare expenses and living costs continue to rise, it is becoming increasingly important to build savings and investments at every stage of life. While everyone's journey is different, there are some broad financial milestones that can help middle-class and upper-middle-class families stay on track. How much money you should have saved by 30, 40 and 50 to stay on track with long-term goals. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanika Bali, founder of The Tax Planet, shares the savings targets to aim for by 30, 40 and 50.

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Age 30 years: Building a strong start Key goals: Marriage, buying a home, and creating an emergency fund.

Suggested savings and investments: 1.5 to 2.5 times your annual income (approximately ₹22 lakh to ₹35 lakh).

Kanika recommends that by the age of 30, many people are settling into their careers and planning major life events such as marriage or buying their first home. This is also the time to build financial security. Having savings and investments equal to at least one year's income can help fund a house down payment, cover wedding expenses, and provide a cushion during unexpected situations such as job loss or medical emergencies. “A health insurance policy and an emergency fund covering six months of expenses should be considered essential,” Kanika added.