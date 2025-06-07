UP police bear 1.5 lakh wedding expenses after bride's brother gets murdered

Police personnel in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh bore the entire cost of a wedding after the bride's brother was killed during a robbery just two days before the event, reported PTI. UP Police personnel in the Gonda district bore the entire cost of a wedding after the bride's brother was killed during a robbery.(PTI screengrab)

The bride Uday Kumari's brother Shivdin was killed on April 24 by goons during a robbery, during which the money put aside for her wedding was also stolen.

With the wedding scheduled soon after the incident occurred, the groom's family cancelled the rituals out of fear.

Superintendent of police Vineet Jaiswal and his wife Tanvi Jaiswal footed the cost of the entire wedding with the help of local police officials and also helped in setting a new date for the event by talking to the groom's family.

"We wanted to send out a clear message: we are not just here to fight criminals, but also to stand strongly with victims in their times of need. When a family is in crisis, it is our duty to protect, reassure, and help bring their lives back on track," the SP told PTI.

Kumari's father admitted that he had lost all hope of seeing his daughter married, but thanks to the police's help, the family was able to hold the wedding.

"The police didn't feel like officers on duty, they were like our own family," he said.

The police personnel, led by SP Vineet Jaiswal, gave the bride ₹1 lakh 51 thousand in cash, jewellery and household items. They were also seen welcoming the groom's family at the wedding venue.

On May 8, the leader of the dacoits who robbed the bride's brother, Gyanchand, was killed after sustaining injuries during an encounter with a Special Task Force team led by Inspector Arun Singh. The robber had ₹1 lakh on him when he was caught, along with an illegal 32-bore pistol, a rifle, 315-bore, a 12-bore gun and large quantities of cartridges.

