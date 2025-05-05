‘Went to washroom and collapsed’: 22-year-old UP bride dies day before her wedding

What was supposed to be her special day turned tragic for a 22-year-old bride-to-be in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun who died of cardiac arrest during her Haldi ceremony in Noorpur Pinauni village, just a day before her scheduled wedding. 22-year-old Diksha's family said she was found lying unconscious in the bathroom.(Representational Image)

According to PTI news agency, the young woman, Diksha, was dancing with her sisters and relatives during her Haldi ceremony on Sunday night when she suddenly began to feel unwell.

Then she excused herself and went to the bathroom, where she allegedly collapsed and died of cardiac arrest, her family said.

Also Read | Teen boys bludgeoned to death after argument over tandoori roti at Amethi wedding

Her father, Dinesh Pal Singh, said that when the woman hadn't come out for a long time, the family members knocked on the door but received no response.

When they broke the door open, to found her lying unconscious. She was declared dead on the spot.

Diksha was set to marry Saurabh, a resident of Shivpuri village in Moradabad district, on Monday. The groom’s wedding procession was due to arrive that very day. Wedding preparations had been in full swing for days, with family and friends gathered in large numbers.

Also Read | Groom carries ailing bride in his arms for saat phere during heartwarming hospital wedding in Madhya Pradesh

The sudden tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village.

Station House Officer of Islamnagar, Vishal Pratap Singh, said that the family refused to file a complaint and refused a postmortem.

Earlier this year, a woman, said to be in her 20s, died after suffering a heart attack while dancing at her sister's wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

While dancing to a Bollywood song on stage during the 'haldi' ceremony, with over 200 guests present at the venue, Parinita suddenly collapsed.

Family members, including those who are doctors by profession, tried to give her CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). But unfortunately, she did not respond.

The incident, purported videos of which have surfaced on social media, took place at a resort where the wedding festivities were underway.