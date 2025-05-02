Menu Explore
Groom carries ailing bride in his arms for saat phere during heartwarming hospital wedding in Madhya Pradesh

ByHT Trending Desk
May 02, 2025 09:44 AM IST

A couple in Madhya Pradesh tied the knot inside a hospital OPD after the bride fell ill just days before their wedding.

A government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district witnessed an emotional and unforgettable moment on Wednesday, as it briefly transformed into a wedding venue to host the marriage of Aditya Singh and Nandini Solanki.

Hospital authorities gave their approval, transforming the OPD area with decorations to host the special ceremony.(X/@3Chandrayaan)
Hospital authorities gave their approval, transforming the OPD area with decorations to host the special ceremony.(X/@3Chandrayaan)

The couple had planned to marry on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. However, Nandini fell ill about a week before the wedding. Initially treated at a hospital in her hometown of Kumbhraj, her condition worsened, prompting her transfer to Binaganj, 25 km away, and later to a hospital in Biaora, 50 km further, reported Times of India.

Though her health gradually stabilised, doctors advised complete bed rest, ruling out any possibility of a traditional wedding ceremony. With the next suitable muhurta falling two years later, both families agreed to hold the wedding inside the hospital itself.

Hospital authorities supported the decision, allowing the OPD area to be decorated for the occasion. Aditya arrived with his wedding party, but out of respect for the other patients, the usual ‘band-baaja’ was skipped.

At 1am, the wedding rituals commenced under the careful watch of doctors and nurses. In a touching moment, when it was time for the sacred saat phere, Aditya carried Nandini in his arms around the fire, as relatives showered the couple with flower petals.

A video of the hospital wedding surfaced online, leaving viewers emotional.

Take a look at the video:

Doctors confirmed that Nandini had been admitted in serious condition seven days earlier but was recovering well. The unique ceremony, filled with love and resilience, left many present deeply moved.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
