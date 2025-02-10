MP woman, 23, dies of cardiac arrest while dancing at sister's wedding: Report

A woman, said to be in her 20s, died after suffering a heart attack while dancing at her sister's wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, officials said on Sunday. One of the deceased's younger brother had also died of heart attack at the age of 12. (Representative/Shutterstock)

The incident, purported videos of which have surfaced on social media, took place at a resort where the wedding festivities were underway, according to a news agency IANS report.

The woman has reportedly been identified as Parinita Jain, an Indore resident who had come to Vidisha to attend her cousin sister's wedding.

While dancing to a Bollywood on stage during the 'haldi' ceremony, with over 200 guests present at the venue, Parinita suddenly collapsed, the report said.

Before people could do anything to help her, she had already stopped breathing, it added.

Family members, including those who are doctors by profession, tried to give her a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). But unfortunately, she did not respond.

Soon, Parinita was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased was a MBA graduate, living with her parents in Indore's South Tukoganj area.

As per an official cited in the report, one of Parinita's younger brothers had also died of heart attack at the age of 12.

This is the most recent in a series of incidents where people have tragically lost their lives while grooving to music at events, with several similar occurrences having surfaced on social media last year.

In one such case from April last year, an 18-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut collapsed and later died while dancing at her sister's pre-wedding festivities.

During the event, she felt a sudden a pain in her chest, she touched her chest and held the hand of a boy standing next to her moments before collapsing. It was suspected that the teen died to a heart attack.

In another tragedy from June, a 28-year-old Delhi woman had collapsed and died during her pre-wedding functions in Uttar Pradesh's Nainital district.

She was dancing at her 'mehendi' (henna) ceremony when she collapsed. Though she was immediately provided medical attention, doctors pronounced her dead at a hospital.

The deceased had completed her BTech and MBA, her father had said.