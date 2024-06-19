 Delhi bride, 28, collapses and dies while dancing at destination wedding in Nainital | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Delhi bride, 28, collapses and dies while dancing at destination wedding in Nainital

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 19, 2024 08:11 AM IST

A 28-year-old woman from Delhi collapsed and died during her pre-wedding festivities in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman from Delhi collapsed and died during her pre-wedding festivities in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Saturday. According to a Times of India report, Shreya Jain had arrived at a luxury resort in Naukuchiatal along with her family and friends to celebrate her upcoming wedding.

A Delhi woman died during her pre-wedding festivities in Nainital (Representational image)
A Delhi woman died during her pre-wedding festivities in Nainital (Representational image)

Jain was set to tie the knot with her Lucknow-based groom when things took a tragic turn. While dancing at her mehendi ceremony on Saturday, the 28-year-old collapsed. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her last rites were held at Kathgodam before the grieving family returned to Delhi.

“My daughter had completed her MBA after BTech and was very happy about her wedding. The groom works in an IT company in Lucknow,” Shreya Jain’s grieving father, pediatrician Dr Sanjay Jain, told Times of India.

Bhimtal SHO Inspector Jagdeep Negi said that Jain likely succummbed to cardiopulmonary complications. He said that her wedding was supposed to take place on Sunday and the family had booked the luxurious Parichay Resort for the occasion.

Delhi bride, 28, collapses and dies while dancing at destination wedding in Nainital
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
