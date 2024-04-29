Teen collapses while dancing at her sister’s wedding in UP, dies. Doctors suspect heart attack

A disturbing video has emerged on social media platforms where an 18-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut collapsed and later died. The image shows Rimsha moments before she collapsed. (Screengrab)

According to the reports, Rimsha was dancing at her sister’s pre-wedding event when the tragic incident occurred.

The now-viral video shows Rimsha dancing with other members of the family at her sister’s Hadli ceremony to a Bollywood song. A few seconds later, she touches her chest and holds the hand of a boy standing next to her. Moments later, she collapsed.

Soon, family members can be seen rushing to her and calling her with her name.

A woman can also be heard saying, “Ise kya hua [what happened to her]?”

According to a report by NDTV, Rimsha was soon rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The doctors suspect that she succumbed to a heart attack.

Since the incident happened two days before the marriage and all the arrangements were made, the wedding took place in the presence of closed family members without any music, the outlet further reported.

Earlier, a man in Pune, who was accused in a drug peddling case, collapsed and died of a heart attack when the police reached his residence to apprehend him. The deceased has been identified as Samyuddin Sayad (42) of Nana Peth.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Samarth police station laid a trap and saw Sayad handing over a drug packet to a delivery boy at his home premises. The cops swiftly entered his house to arrest him. Upon seeing the police, Sayad became distressed and collapsed.

Maruti Patil, senior inspector at Samarth Police Station, said, “The suspect was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead due to a heart attack.”