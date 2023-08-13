Just before you get into planning for the week ahead, let’s sort your Sunday! Take cues from here:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

What: Untouchable by Manjeet Sarkar

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: August 13

Timings: 8pm and 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Under the Mask

Where: Art Magnum, 60/2c, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai

When: July 28 to August 14

Timing: 11am to 2pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

What: Hip Hop Bloc Party ft DJ Ash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Janpath

When: August 13

Timing: 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Sectopr 10, Rohini

When: August 13 and 14

Timing: 11am to 8pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

What: G20 Film Festival | Robuste

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 13

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 13

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction