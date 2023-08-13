HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13
The day of August 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Just before you get into planning for the week ahead, let’s sort your Sunday! Take cues from here:
#JustForLaughs
What: Untouchable by Manjeet Sarkar
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: August 13
Timings: 8pm and 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Under the Mask
Where: Art Magnum, 60/2c, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai
When: July 28 to August 14
Timing: 11am to 2pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Hip Hop Bloc Party ft DJ Ash
Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Janpath
When: August 13
Timing: 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup
Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Sectopr 10, Rohini
When: August 13 and 14
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | Robuste
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 13
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 13
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
