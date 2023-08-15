HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15
The day of August 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Happy Independence Day!
Wondering what’s the scene for today? Check out all that you can catch live, to make the most of your holiday:
#JustForLaughs
What: So Rude Of Me ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: August 15
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 81 (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: In The Seeds of Time...
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Shershah Road, near India Gate
When: August 15
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Harsh Barar Live
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram
When: August 15
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
#FleaSpree
What: Teej Mela
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: August 14 to 19
Timing: 4pm to 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Entry: ₹30
#Staged
What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: August 15
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
