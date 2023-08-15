Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2023 01:54 AM IST

The day of August 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Happy Independence Day!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

Wondering what’s the scene for today? Check out all that you can catch live, to make the most of your holiday:

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

What: So Rude Of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 15

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

What: In The Seeds of Time...

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Shershah Road, near India Gate

When: August 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

What: Harsh Barar Live

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

What: Teej Mela

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: August 14 to 19

Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: 30

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: August 15

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out