Wondering what’s the scene for today? Check out all that you can catch live, to make the most of your holiday:

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 15

What: So Rude Of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 15

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: In The Seeds of Time...

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Shershah Road, near India Gate

When: August 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Harsh Barar Live

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#FleaSpree

What: Teej Mela

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: August 14 to 19

Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: ₹30

#Staged

What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: August 15

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

