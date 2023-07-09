Monday blues hitting you hard along with the rains? Look forward to these exciting events to help you sail through the day!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 10

#ArtAttack

What: Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), No. 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: February 8 to July 31

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft.Ravi Gupta

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobinda Marg

When: July 10

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Project Dnox

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 10

Timing: 9am

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

