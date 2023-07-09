Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 10

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 09, 2023 10:33 PM IST

The evening of July 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday blues hitting you hard along with the rains? Look forward to these exciting events to help you sail through the day!

#ArtAttack

What: Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), No. 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: February 8 to July 31

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 10

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft.Ravi Gupta

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobinda Marg

When: July 10

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 10

What: Project Dnox

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 10

Timing: 9am

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

