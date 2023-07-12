Wish to make your mid-week evening an unforgettable one? Here’s all that you can consider to indulge in some Wednesday shenanigans.

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 12

#ArtAttack

What: Vapourizing into Mist: Innovation in Craft through Art and Design

Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur

When: July 8 to August 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live - A Trial Stand Up Show

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: July 12

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Soulful Wednesday ft Nizami Brothers

Where: Tuckinn Fresh Beer Cafe, Vatika Business Park, Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram

When: July 12

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

