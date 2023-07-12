HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 12
The evening of July 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wish to make your mid-week evening an unforgettable one? Here’s all that you can consider to indulge in some Wednesday shenanigans.
#ArtAttack
What: Vapourizing into Mist: Innovation in Craft through Art and Design
Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur
When: July 8 to August 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Rahul Dua Live - A Trial Stand Up Show
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: July 12
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Soulful Wednesday ft Nizami Brothers
Where: Tuckinn Fresh Beer Cafe, Vatika Business Park, Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram
When: July 12
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction