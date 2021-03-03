IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Hurtful and wrong: Dr Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
art culture

Hurtful and wrong: Dr Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery

The six books - "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" - are among more than 60 classics written by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of the American writer and illustrator Theodor Geisel, who died in 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:42 AM IST

Six children's books written decades ago by Dr. Seuss were pulled from publication because they contain racist and insensitive imagery, the company formed to preserve the deceased author's legacy said on Tuesday.

The books - "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" - are among more than 60 classics written by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of the American writer and illustrator Theodor Geisel, who died in 1991.

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement explaining why it was stopping their publication.

The books, originally published between 1937 and 1976, contain numerous caricatures of Asian and Black people that incorporate stereotypes that have been criticized as racist.

The most famous Dr. Seuss titles - "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham" - were not on the list of books that will be yanked from publication. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" often tops the New York Times bestseller list during graduation season, and also was not on the list of scrapped books.

The controversy over Dr. Seuss imagery has simmered for years. In 2017, then-first lady Melania Trump offered a donation of 10 Dr. Seuss books to a Cambridge, Massachusetts, school. Its librarian turned down the gift, saying images criticized as "racist propaganda and harmful stereotypes" filled their pages.

"Open one of his books ("If I Ran a Zoo" or "And to Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street," for example), and you'll see the racist mockery in his art," librarian Liz Phipps Soerio told Melania Trump in a letter.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review its catalog and made the decision last year to end publication and licensing. Among the publishers are Random House and Vanguard Press.

The company said the move was a first step in its efforts to promote inclusion for all children.

"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the company said.

Not everyone was pleased to hear in the news. In New York City, Greg Zire, 46, said the decision was another example of "cancel culture."

"It's getting to the point where, you know, you get deleted from history," the culinary sales worker said. "What people need to realize is, if Dr. Seuss can get canceled, what can't be?"

On eBay, some of the discontinued titles surged in value on Tuesday. A copy of "If I Ran the Zoo," with a starting price of $48 in the morning, was commanding a bid of $410 within an hour.

Philip Nel, a children's literature scholar at Kansas State University, likened the decision to stop publication to the recall of an outdated, dangerous product.

"In the 1950s, cars did not have seat belts. Now, we recognize that as dangerous - so, cars have seat belts. In the 1950s, lots of books recycled racist caricature. Now, Random House is recognizing this as dangerous," Nel said.

Nel said the author, who also wrote "The Sneetches," a parable about discrimination and racial intolerance, wasn’t conscious of how racism influenced his visual imagination.

"At the same time he's writing books that attempt to oppose discrimination ... he's also recycling stereotypes in other books."

Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the announcement on March 2, the anniversary of Geisel's birth in 1904. In 1998, the National Education Association designated his birthday as Read Across America Day, an annual event aimed at encouraging children and teens to read.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Dan Fastenberg in New York; additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Doina Chiacu in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; editing by Matthew Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
art culture

Hurtful and wrong: Dr Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The six books - "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" - are among more than 60 classics written by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of the American writer and illustrator Theodor Geisel, who died in 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Freshers’s party in Delhi University colleges are being hosted offline as well as an online, but the later is only happening unofficially.
Freshers’s party in Delhi University colleges are being hosted offline as well as an online, but the later is only happening unofficially.
art culture

DU diaries: Offline versus online freshers ka mahayudh

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Freshers’ parties have mostly shifted online for DU students, but some seniors keep hosting unofficial offline freshers party for college students who are in Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
And artwork from Jatin Das's Exodus 2020.(Instagram)
And artwork from Jatin Das's Exodus 2020.(Instagram)
art culture

Famed artist Jatin Das captures migrants' lockdown ordeal in dozens of paintings

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Jatin Das, one of India's best known contemporary artists, was so moved by the plight of migrant workers trekking out of the cities during lockdown, he felt compelled to depict their ordeal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting(Instagram/therealmickrock)
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting(Instagram/therealmickrock)
art culture

Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Legendary photographer Mick Rock to mark 51 years of working in the music industry with a new project, in collaboration with urban artist Fin DAC, to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The house at 30 Fifeshire Rd. is built like a 17th century French palace. (Property Vision)
The house at 30 Fifeshire Rd. is built like a 17th century French palace. (Property Vision)
art culture

Schitt’s Creek mansion returns to market with price reduction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:07 PM IST
And with its frescoed ceilings, crystal chandeliers, marble staircase, and grand domed cupola, that’s exactly the look Van Lapoyan was going for when he built his Toronto mansion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A painting of a Moroccan landscape which was made by Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill and gifted to US President Franklin D Roosevelt was bought by Angelina Jolie in 2011. She recently sold the painting for a whooping amount of USD 11.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
art culture

Photos: Digital artist Beeple's work auctioned at Christie's for $6.6 million

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:42 PM IST
A recent Christie's auction offered the first-ever purely digital work of art: Everydays - The First 5000 Days by Mike Winkelmann, also known as, Beeple. Within the space of an hour the bidding amount of $100 has jumped to $1 million. Beeple's digital art is known to carry an NFT (non-fungible token), which is a unique digital token that carries the artist's signature. Beeple's work focuses on 'society's alternating obsession with and fear of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
art culture

Putting life on the record with the Mitra Tantra Archive

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Filmmaker Ranjan Kamath is recording oral history of luminaries and lay people. Anyone with a story to tell, he says, is worth hearing out
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
art culture

New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced a major gift to its photography department - the third such announcement this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus pandemic changed the phrases that we used. (Shutterstock/ Representative)
The coronavirus pandemic changed the phrases that we used. (Shutterstock/ Representative)
art culture

Phrases we never thought we’d say but for 2020 !

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Sentences we never thought we’d say, and then 2020 happened
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japanese manga artist Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances, draws his four-panel strip comic 'Koguma's Cake Shop' at his workspace in Tokyo, Japan October 8, 2020.(Reuters)
Japanese manga artist Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances, draws his four-panel strip comic 'Koguma's Cake Shop' at his workspace in Tokyo, Japan October 8, 2020.(Reuters)
art culture

For manga's striving artists in Japan, success lurks online

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By searching for talent online, publishers squeezed by the rise of the internet can see an artist's audience potential out in the open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the help of some senior folk singers, the young artistes are making musical albums in a private studio and selling them in the local market.(ANI)
With the help of some senior folk singers, the young artistes are making musical albums in a private studio and selling them in the local market.(ANI)
art culture

Young singers seek to revive folk music, sufiyana in Kashmir

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The young singers of North Kashmir's Singhpora Pattan are working for the revival of the folk and classical forms of Kashmir's music by making folk albums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conservation work of Seto Machindranath temple is the first of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of Nepali <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,800 million committed by the Indian Government for the cultural heritage sector.(ANI)
The conservation work of Seto Machindranath temple is the first of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of Nepali 5,800 million committed by the Indian Government for the cultural heritage sector.(ANI)
art culture

With India's aid, restoration work of Seto Macchindranath Temple in Nepal begins

ANI, Nepal [kathmandu]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The restoration work of Seto Macchindranath Temple, one of the 28 heritage sites which will be reconstructed with the help of India's assistance, has begun on Sunday in Kathmandu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has also allowed social congregations on the occasion of marriage and funeral with a maximum of 500 persons with adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
The government has also allowed social congregations on the occasion of marriage and funeral with a maximum of 500 persons with adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Odisha government allows operas & open air theatres with a ceiling

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Odisha government has allowed holding of operas and shows in open air theatres subject to a ceiling of 2,000 persons, in its March guideline issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.(Pixabay)
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.(Pixabay)
art culture

DU, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on collaboration in Indian music

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The Delhi University's Faculty of Music and Fine Arts and the Singapore Fine Arts Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for "cultural, academic and research collaboration agreement in Indian music".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP