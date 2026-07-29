I never expected to recommend bar carts as essential furniture for every living room

There was a time when I thought bar carts belonged in sprawling homes with dedicated entertainment rooms and a permanent guest list. In my mind, they looked beautiful, but they also felt unnecessary. Lately, though, I have been spotting them everywhere. In compact apartments, cosy living rooms and even dining corners that double up as workspaces. Some hold cocktail essentials, others display books, candles, ceramics or fresh flowers.

A thoughtfully styled bar cart adds function, charm and visual interest, turning an unused corner into a conversation-worthy focal point. (Rabyana Design)

The more homes I looked at, the more I realised a bar cart is no longer just about serving drinks. It has become one of those pieces that can instantly make a room feel more inviting without taking over the space.

Curious about why this once niche piece of furniture has become so popular, I reached out to Abhaye Gupta, Founder and CEO of Rabyana Design, for his perspective.

"The biggest shift we have noticed is that people no longer buy a bar cart just to store bottles. It has become part of the home's styling. One day it is used for entertaining; another day, it is simply displaying books, flowers, or decorative pieces. That flexibility is what makes it appealing today," says Abhaye Gupta.

The best-designed homes are never trying too hard

I spend an unhealthy amount of time saving interior inspiration online. Some homes are expansive, others are surprisingly compact, but the ones I keep going back to have something in common. They feel lived in. Nothing looks like it was bought just to fill an empty corner.

Instead, every piece has a purpose. A cosy reading chair. A sculptural lamp. A console with books collected over the years. A bar cart fits naturally into that mix because it is just as decorative as it is practical.

"People are choosing furniture more carefully than before. Instead of filling a room with many pieces, they are looking for designs that offer function while also adding personality to the space," says Gupta.

What I would look for before bringing one home

A bar cart should suit your home instead of competing with it. These are the things I would keep in mind.

Choose the size according to the room. A slim profile works beautifully in apartments, while larger homes can carry something more substantial.

Think about materials. Wood feels warm and timeless. Metal gives a cleaner, contemporary look. Stone accents add character without making the piece feel heavy.

Look for storage that matches your needs. Open shelves are great for styling, while drawers and bottle holders help reduce visual clutter.

Pay attention to the wheels. A bar cart should move easily from the living room to the dining area or balcony when you are entertaining.

Buy one that still looks good when it is not being used for hosting. That is when you know it has earned its place.

The most interesting thing about today's bar cart has nothing to do with drinks

This is probably the biggest surprise for me. The people using bar carts most creatively are not always using them as bars. One week it becomes a coffee station. During the festive season, it turns into a dessert display. It can hold candles, ceramics, and coffee-table books just as easily as glassware. I have even seen people use one as a stylish corner for plants and travel keepsakes. That flexibility is exactly what makes it such a worthwhile addition. You are not buying something that sits unused for months. You are buying another styling surface that changes with your routine.

"A bar cart is easy to move around, which makes it useful in different parts of the home. It can be part of the living room most days and become a serving station when guests come over. That versatility is one of its biggest strengths," says Gupta.

One small addition, plenty of impact

I still do not think every home needs a bar cart.

But I do think every home benefits from one piece that quietly brings everything together. Something that fills an empty corner without making it feel crowded. Something that works just as well on a Tuesday morning as it does when friends come over on a Saturday evening.

For me, the appeal of a bar cart is no longer about entertaining. It is about flexibility. It is furniture that can move with you, change with the seasons and give you another place to display the things that make your home feel personal.

Sometimes, it is the smallest additions that end up making the biggest difference.

Similar articles for you

Round vs rectangular dining tables: Design expert explains what works best, plus top-rated picks to shop online

Cushion covers to brighten up your rooms this summer; My top 8 picks

Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^usCountry}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next." Read Less Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living. Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}