I've always believed that the easiest way to make a home feel more like you is through little details. A colourful throw on an otherwise plain chair, an interesting set of bowls on the dining table or cookware that you're actually happy to take straight from the kitchen to the table can change the mood of a space without requiring a full makeover.

I tried these 3 Nestasia home products and these are the ones I’d buy again

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

So when Nestasia sent me a few products to try, I was curious to see whether they were just aesthetically pleasing or actually useful too. After using all three, these are my honest takeaways.





My review of Nestasia products

Knitted Throw Hearts — ₹ 2,090

This was probably the easiest product to fall in love with. The throw is incredibly soft, lightweight and flowy, so it doesn't feel like something you have to carefully arrange. It also has an elasticated design that makes wrapping it around furniture surprisingly easy.

I put mine on a plain white bar stool and, honestly, it completely changed the look. The cheerful heart print adds a playful pop of colour without making the space feel childish. If you have a neutral chair, stool or sofa that looks a little too plain, this is a very easy way to give it some personality.

The throw is made from cotton, which also makes it breathable and lightweight enough to use throughout the year. I particularly liked that it feels soft rather than bulky, so it works as both a decorative layer and something you can actually snuggle under.

My verdict: A genuinely fun home accessory if you like adding colour without committing to a major décor change.

Noiri Snack Bowl Set of 5 — ₹ 1,190

These bowls are very me. The designs are quirky without looking kitschy, and the black-and-white prints give them a surprisingly classy finish.

What I liked most was that each bowl has a different pattern. Together, they look much more interesting on a dining table than a standard matching set would. They're also deep enough for actual snacking, so you're not constantly chasing peanuts or chips around a shallow bowl.

At ₹1,190 for five ceramic bowls, I think the set also offers good value if you're looking for something that makes everyday serving feel a little more special. Beyond snacks, I'd use them for dips, nuts, desserts, ice cream or even individual servings of condiments when hosting.

They're microwave- and dishwasher-safe, which makes the pretty design considerably more practical for everyday use.

My verdict: My favourite of the three purely from a décor perspective. They're the kind of small purchase that makes a table setting instantly more interesting.

Borosilicate Glass Saucepan With Lid — ₹ 1,990

This one is where aesthetics and practicality meet. The first thing I noticed was obviously the transparent glass body. Being able to actually see what's happening inside the saucepan while cooking is surprisingly useful, particularly when you're simmering something and don't want to keep lifting the lid.

The borosilicate glass construction also gives it a much more stylish appearance than the average saucepan. The wooden handles add warmth, while the clear body means you could technically take it straight from the stovetop to the dining table without transferring the food into another serving dish.

The lid is another thoughtful detail. It fits securely and helps retain steam while cooking, while the transparency means you can keep an eye on the food without constantly opening the pan.

It's designed to be flame-safe when used correctly and can also go into the fridge, making it useful beyond the cooking stage. One important point: don't put the empty saucepan directly on a flame; it should always contain liquid when being used on the stovetop.

My verdict: The most functional-looking piece of the three, especially if you like cookware that doesn't need to be hidden away once dinner is ready.

So, which one would I pick?

If you're shopping purely for a quick décor refresh, I'd go for the Knitted Throw Hearts. It made the biggest visual difference to my otherwise plain bar stool with almost zero effort.

For hosting and everyday dining, the Noiri Snack Bowl Set is my pick. The patterns are fun enough to get noticed but neutral enough to work with different table settings.

And if you're someone who spends a lot of time cooking, the Borosilicate Glass Saucepan is the most practical choice. I particularly like the idea of being able to see your food while it's cooking and then serve it in the same vessel.

What I liked about trying these products together is that none of them require you to completely rethink your home. They're small additions, but they make everyday spaces and routines feel a little more considered and, in some cases, a lot more fun.

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Nestasia homeware: FAQs Is the Nestasia Knitted Throw Hearts worth buying? Yes, especially if you want an easy décor update. It is soft, lightweight and easy to drape, while the bright heart print adds personality to otherwise plain furniture.

Which Nestasia product is best for a quick home décor upgrade? The Knitted Throw Hearts is the easiest option for an instant visual refresh. Draping it over a plain chair or stool can add colour, texture and personality without changing the rest of the room.

Can the Nestasia borosilicate glass saucepan be used directly on the stovetop? Yes, it is designed to be flame-safe when used correctly. However, it should always contain liquid while on the flame and should never be heated empty.

Are the Nestasia Noiri Snack Bowls suitable for everyday use? Yes. The ceramic bowls are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and their compact but deep design works well for snacks, dips, condiments and desserts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)

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