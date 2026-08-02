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Ilesha Singh debuts with graceful Kuchipudi rangapravesham, father Jayant Chaudhary calls it 'deeply emotional moment'

Updated on: Aug 2, 2026, 12:43:48 IST
By HT Lifestyle Desk
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Ilesha Singh performing at her Kuchipudi Rangapravesham.
Ilesha Singh performing at her Kuchipudi Rangapravesham.
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Ilesha Singh, 15, marked her debut as a solo performer with her Kuchipudi Rangapravesham at the Kamani Auditorium on Saturday.

Celebrating a milestone in her journey as a performer, 15-year-old Ilesha Singh marked her debut Kuchipudi Rangapravesham at the prestigious Kamani Auditorium in Delhi on Saturday. The teenager enthralled a packed house of eminent members of the classical dance fraternity with her performance, showcasing years of rigorous training, discipline, and dedication.

Ilesha Singh performs at Kamani Auditorium

The evening recital featured a thoughtfully curated repertoire beginning with Venkatesh Stotram, an invocation expressing praise, surrender and devotion to Lord Venkateswara. This was followed by Dashavataram, depicting the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu through expressive storytelling and distinct movements, and Sanson Ki Mala, an evocative abhinaya presentation exploring devotion, longing and profound love. The evening culminated with Shiva Tarangini, in which Ilesha portrayed the glory of Lord Shiva and demonstrated the technical virtuosity of Kuchipudi by executing intricate rhythmic footwork while dancing on the rim of a brass plate.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary praising Ilesha on stage.

Jayant Chaudhary calls it emotional and proud moment

A disciple of Padma Bhushan awardees Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, Ilesha began her Kuchipudi training at the age of four. Her Rangapravesham marked her formal debut as a solo Kuchipudi dancer. She is also among the youngest disciples of her gurus to achieve this milestone.

The event was attended by an eminent gathering of Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, former parliamentarians, industry leaders, media personalities, designers, members of erstwhile royal families, and prominent public figures.

 
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HT Lifestyle Desk

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