 Celebrating Adiva Agarwal’s Kuchipudi performance at her Rangapravesham - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celebrating Adiva Agarwal’s Kuchipudi performance at her Rangapravesham

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Rangapravesham is an age-old tradition that marks the transition of the artist from a pupil to a blossoming dancer

Rangapravesham is a significant breakthrough in the journey of any Kuchipudi dance performer. '

Adiva Agarwal's debut Kuchipudi Rangapravesham
Adiva Agarwal's debut Kuchipudi Rangapravesham

Ascending the stage,' as it means, Rangapravesham is an age-old tradition that marks the transition of the artist from a pupil to a blossoming dancer showcasing expressions using facial and hand gestures, rhythmic movements, and describing a story.

Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy
Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy

The event marked Adiva's debut as a solo Kuchipudi dancer, where her performance showcased the intricate Kuchipudi dance moves and skills, acquired under the tutelage of legendary Padma Bhushan gurus, Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy.

The prominent guests who were present at the do were designer Leena Singh, golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Celebrating Adiva Agarwal’s Kuchipudi performance at her Rangapravesham
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On