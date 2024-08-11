Celebrating Adiva Agarwal’s Kuchipudi performance at her Rangapravesham

Rangapravesham is a significant breakthrough in the journey of any Kuchipudi dance performer. ' Adiva Agarwal's debut Kuchipudi Rangapravesham

Ascending the stage,' as it means, Rangapravesham is an age-old tradition that marks the transition of the artist from a pupil to a blossoming dancer showcasing expressions using facial and hand gestures, rhythmic movements, and describing a story.

Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy

The event marked Adiva's debut as a solo Kuchipudi dancer, where her performance showcased the intricate Kuchipudi dance moves and skills, acquired under the tutelage of legendary Padma Bhushan gurus, Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy.

The prominent guests who were present at the do were designer Leena Singh, golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy, among others.