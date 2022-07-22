Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / In pics: A temple run across South Asia’s marvels
art culture

In pics: A temple run across South Asia’s marvels

In its 75th anniversary issue, art magazine Marg gives us a glimpse of the diverse and unique temples across South Asia to understand how these magnificent historical structures have shaped modern design sensibilities
The Keshta-Raya temple dated 1644 in West Bengal’s Bishnupur is a brick version of a double hut, known as the jor-bangla. A unique feature of the temples in Bengal is the use of clay, brick and mortar and bamboo, which gave the roofs a distinct curvilinear form called the bangla-roof. (Photo courtesy: George Michell)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 06:11 PM IST
ByAnesha George
(Photo courtesy: Robert E. Fisher)

The 8th century Pandrethan temple in Kashmir. Kashmiri builders used large stones to create their temples, with elements that were probably derived from the earlier Buddhist models. Some of the unique characteristics of the Kashmiri style were double-pent roofs and tri-lobed arches for entrances and sculptures.

(Photo courtesy: Clare Arni)
RELATED STORIES

In the temples of south India, water plays an important role in rituals and tanks form an integral part of the architectural layout of the complex. Water bodies too, became centres of pilgrimage and were written into sacred texts. Seen here is the tank and shrine of Krishna Temple in Udupi, Karnataka.

(Photo courtesy: Edward Leland Rothfarb)

Chaturbhuj Mandir at Orchha, Madhya Pradesh is a grand display of the Bundela style of architecture that fuses local traditions with styles borrowed from the Mughal courts of Akbar and Jahangir. This hybrid and sophisticated style of architecture patronised by Bir Singh Dev who ruled Orchha from 1605−27, went on to influence the design of north Indian architecture.

(Photo courtesy: Department of Archaeology, Sri Lanka)

Most of the shrines in Sri Lanka’s Polonnaruva are in state of disrepair. Only the walls of Shiva devale no. 2 (seen in picture) have inscriptions suggesting that it was created in honour of the chief queen of Rajaraja Chola I, Vanavan Mahadevi.

(Photo courtesy: Joseph St. Anne)

The Mahadeva temple, Tambdi Surla, is the oldest surviving 12th−13th century temple in Goa. Later, Goan temples went through three phases of changes, the Neo-Romanization (17th century), a synthesis of the Neo-Roman and Maratha motifs (18th–19th centuries) and a new decadent, contemporary Goan Hindu style (1850–1950).

(Photo courtesy: American Institute of Indian Studies)

The Maha-Gurjara style Shiva temple in Kotai, Gujarat (940–950 CE) was built when the Sama dynasty ruled from the late 9th century onwards. When Kutch became part of the Solanki kingdom, a new style emerged called the Maru-Gurjara style that integrated design elements from Maha-Maru tradition of Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anesha George

Anesha is a features writer, sometimes a reader, who loves to eat and plan fitness goals she can never keep. She writes on food, culture and youth trends....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP