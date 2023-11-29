India Art Fair 2024 to feature exhibitions by international galleries and leaders in global arts organizations

With the participation of over 100 exhibitors from all over the world, including 71 galleries, seven design studios, and major regional art institutions, India Art Fair 2024 promises to be the "biggest edition yet". Touted to be the leading platform for showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, the 15th edition of the art festival, in partnership with BMW India, will be held here from February 1-4 next year at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds. A visitor admires an immersive piece by Hema Upadhyay at the Indian Art Fair 2018.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

It will be the first time that India Art Fair hosts a Design section, highlighting the contemporary design scene emerging in South Asia by featuring limited edition and hand-made collectible furniture, jewellery and fabrics by studios. The 2024 edition of the fair will also see exhibitions by 18 international galleries and institutions, as well as the participation of a number of leaders of global arts organisations in its Talks Programme.

"The landmark 15th edition of India Art Fair comes at an exciting time for both the South Asian art scene and the market, with artists from the region becoming a part of international conversations as never before. As we continue to grow as a fair, we remain focused on our mission to amplify the voices of the most exciting artists from the region and to support the expansion of South Asian creativity," Jaya Asokan, India Art Fair director, said in a statement. Some of India’s leading contemporary galleries alongside established international names will showcase rare masterpieces and contemporary works, as well as examples drawing from South Asia’s traditional arts heritage.

Indian contemporary art galleries that will be exhibiting at India Art Fair include Vadehra Art Gallery, GALLERYSKE, Nature Morte, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Shrine Empire, Latitude 28, and Blueprint12, Anant Art Gallery, Chatterjee & Lal, Jhaveri Contemporary, Chemould Prescott Road, Gallery Maskara, Galerie Isa, Project 88, Emami Art, Gallery Art Exposure, Experimenter, Vida Heydari Contemporary, Apparao Galleries, Gallery Veda, Archer Art Gallery, Iram Art, ZOCA, Dhi Contemporary, Shrishti Art Gallery, and Kalakriti Art Gallery.

Alongside these will be modern galleries, including DAG, Crayon Art Gallery, Sanchit Art and Dhoomimal Gallery. The art fair will also host two new Indian galleries for the first time: Gallerie Splash and Method. Among the international galleries returning to the fair are Galleria Continua, Marc Straus, Aicon and Aicon Contemporary, 1x1 Art Gallery, neugerriemschneider, Bruno Art Group, Saskia Fernando Gallery, and Grosvenor Gallery.

The fair will also introduce three new international galleries: Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Galerie Geek Art, and Indigo Madder. The Focus section at the art fair will showcase mixed media works by veteran artists, represented by their respective participating galleries, including Probir Gupta, Paresh Maity, V Ramesh, Chippa Sudhakar and emerging practices including Dibin Thilakan.

The Institution section will feature booths and projects by 22 leading cultural foundations, collectives and organisations, including the Foundation of Indian Contemporary Art (FICA), JSW Foundation, Purushottam Public Trust, Egaro Photo Festival, Unnati Cultural Village, The French Institute in India, the Basu Foundation, Galerie Lelong Paris, and Chanakya School of Craft.

The fair will also highlight three Artists-in-Residence: performance and mixed-media artist Merci Thamshangpha Maku from Manipur, textile and installation artist Mayuri Chari from rural Maharashtra, and graffiti and street artist Siddharth Gohil aka Khatra from coastal Gujarat.