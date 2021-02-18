IND USA
he event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
India, Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

An art carnival based on the theme '1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised at the Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William as part of commemorative events for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year.
PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:40 PM IST

An art carnival based on the theme '1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised at the Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William here on February 15 and 16 as part of commemorative events for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year, a Defence official said here on Wednesday.

The event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said.

Participation of renowned artists from Bangladesh and India added colour to the marquee event which showcased the contribution, valour and sacrifices of armed forces and common people from both sides including the valiant 'Mukti Jodhas' towards the birth of Bangladesh in 1971.

Students of Government College of Arts and Crafts, Kolkata also participated in the event, working alongside veteran artists as Young minds including NCC cadets and school children were exposed to new vistas, the official said. The art carnival was inaugurated by Army Commander, Eastern Command, Lt General Anil Chauhan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
The museum's board of trustees and board of governors said in a public letter that Charles Venable's resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.”(Unsplash)
art culture

Indianapolis art museum chief quits amid job posting flap

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The president of the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields resigned on Wednesday, days after the institution apologized for posting a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
Some local political leaders and officials from the handicrafts and tourism departments were also seen interacting with the envoys at the gathering.(Unsplash)
art culture

JK: Visiting envoys interact with artists in Kashmir valley

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The first day of the visit of 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ended with a meeting with writers and artists at the musical fountain located within the convention complex of the famous Dal lake here.
Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill, which was gifted to Roosevelt, up for auction

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The famous wartime landscape painted by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1943 and gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt will be up for auction next month. The landscape which is currently a part of Angelina Jolie's family collection is expected to fetch up to $3.5 million.
A man flashes a three-finger salute as he stands in front of a painting by graffiti artist "Headache Stencil" in the "112 the Exhibition" at WTF Gallery and Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Photos | Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the project would "make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience". (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala govt launches Travancore Heritage tourism project

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
In a tourism initiative, the Kerala government has launched a 100 crore Travancore Heritage Project to conserve and showcase the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile kingdom.
Addressing 75 years celebration of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the Prime Minister called upon the people to work towards making India "a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism".(ANI)
art culture

PM Modi urges people to make India hub of spiritual, wellness tourism

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that household wisdom, habits and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in the fight against the pandemic.
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
art culture

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
Revenues touched 6.96 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) over the six days to Wednesday midday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment shows, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens.(Unsplash)
art culture

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the world's biggest annual domestic migration.
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
art culture

Christie's to auction digital artwork for the first time ever

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The big auction house, Christie's will be putting up a purely digital artwork auction for the first time ever. Beeple, the famous American digital artist's work, that he has made over the course of 13 years, will be sold at this auction.
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
art culture

Artworks that are drenched in the colours of spring

By Viveka Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Artist Lal Bahadur Singh’s works at an ongoing exhibition in Delhi, explore the bovine theme in vibrant hues.
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
art culture

When Amrita Pritam handled finances during Bollywood film Sparsh's shoot

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
It all happened when Sai Paranjpye was looking for a producer for "Sparsh", an intense love story unfolding in a school for the blind, and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya of "Teesri Kasam" fame agreed to do it.
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
art culture

Bossa Nova: Author Haruki Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
art culture

Indianapolis museum apologizes for 'white art' job listing

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has apologized for a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
Curated by art writer Georgina Maddox, the "Peppery Soliloquies" at Delhi-based Art Centrix Space uncovers and investigates the notions and texture of spice through the artworks of nine artists. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Art show explores narratives around Indian spices

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST
A new art show here looks at the historical and contemporary narratives around Indian spices while adding economic, social and political dynamics to their traditional connotations of taste and aroma.
According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as “scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed”.(Pixabay)
art culture

Exhibition explores ‘the gaze’ of Indian artists

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Decoding generations of Indian artists’ visual approach towards their subjects and muses is the focus of an ongoing exhibition here.
