Indian royal family gives tour of its massive 500-acre palace in Vadodara: Roughly 4 times the size of Buckingham Palace

Sprawling across roughly 500 acres in Vadodara, formerly the princely state of Baroda in Gujarat, Laxmi Vilas Palace is often described as 'the world's largest private residence' — about ‘four times the size of Buckingham Palace’. Built in 1890 in the Indo-Saracenic style as the primary residence of the Gaekwads, the former rulers of Baroda, it was completed at a cost of £180,000 at the time, as per Historyofvadodara.in. Also read | Step inside the magnificent Mysore Palace in Karnataka as Mysuru Dasara festival celebrations begin

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In a new video tour shared by content creator Priyam Saraswat, who regularly showcases extraordinary homes, viewers were given an intimate look inside this historic estate by Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda and her two daughters, Padmajaraje and Narayaniraje.

Centuries of heritage, art and armoury

The video Priyam shared on Instagram on August 15 captures an enchanting blend of grandeur and domestic life, offering a glimpse into how living history is preserved across generations. Stepping through the grand threshold, the tour begins in the ceremonial entryway, where the royal family continues traditional rituals. Pointing out the primary throne, or 'gadi', Maharani Radhikaraje’s daughters shared, "Every time we enter, we make sure to pay our respects here."

Surrounding the entrance are masterworks by legendary Indian artist Raja Ravi Verma depicting Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. Positioned directly in front of the throne, the family shared that the paintings serve as a continuous blessing over the household. As the video moved through the corridors, the estate revealed its vast historical collection: including the 'shastra ghar (armoury), a room housing suits of armour, historic swords, and preserved weaponry spanning centuries of royal military history.

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Courtyards, tortoises and a private golf course

{{^usCountry}} The royal porch — a historic corridor leading from the main hall where past maharajas and maharanis would step out directly to mount ceremonial elephants — to one of the three lush inner courtyards — featuring traditional marble statues, fountains, and resident tortoises roaming the garden floors — the video showcases what it's like living at the palace. The 500-acre estate also includes a private 10-hole golf course built in 2002. Also read | Most majestic ceiling architecture from Indian royal palaces The stunning 'Durbar Hall' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The royal porch — a historic corridor leading from the main hall where past maharajas and maharanis would step out directly to mount ceremonial elephants — to one of the three lush inner courtyards — featuring traditional marble statues, fountains, and resident tortoises roaming the garden floors — the video showcases what it's like living at the palace. The 500-acre estate also includes a private 10-hole golf course built in 2002. Also read | Most majestic ceiling architecture from Indian royal palaces The stunning 'Durbar Hall' {{/usCountry}}

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The visual climax of the tour was the majestic 'Durbar Hall', where state affairs and formal functions are hosted. Maharani Radhikaraje pointed out the hall's intricate design elements, highlighting the hand-painted lacquer ceilings depicting scenes from the Ramayana, as well as imagery of Lord Krishna and Yashoda, framed by stained-glass windows.

The 'Durbar Hall' also remains an active space for international diplomacy, Maharani Radhikaraje highlighted, citing a recent high-level diplomatic meeting in the hall between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the premier of Spain as a proud modern milestone for the palace.

Growing up in a royal family home

Despite the residence’s sheer scale and '170 rooms', the young princesses recalled growing up within its endless corridors with a fond normalcy — racing scooters, running through the halls, and roller-skating across the polished mosaic floors.

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When asked about the motivation required to maintain such a massive historical footprint, Maharani Radhikaraje reflected on the responsibility of legacy: "There is just this great sense of pride in belonging to this culture, this level of skill, and craftsmanship... it becomes crucial for the young generation to remain inspired, connected, and proud of their roots. We must leave some of our legacy behind." Looking at her daughters, she added: "I'm quite sure the legacy is in very, very safe hands."

Through modern storytelling and enduring tradition, Laxmi Vilas Palace continues to stand not just as a monumental private residence but as a living testament to Indian heritage.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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