Most majestic ceiling architecture from Indian royal palaces

India is home to some of the finest royal palaces with beautiful architecture, rich history, and cultural heritage. These majestic palaces encompass age-old art and fascinating architecture that tell the tales of the lifestyle Maharajas led. If you are an art enthusiast who wishes to keep the royalty and tradition of India alive in your own home, a visit to these lavish palaces can inspire you. We take you through 5 palaces of the country that beautifully capture the grandeur of the rich Indian artistry and history. Palace ceiling architecture: Mysore Palace, Umaid Bhawan, Jai Vilas Palace

Umaid Bhawan

The palace features eastern and western architecture, inspired by renaissance and rajput traditions, and styles of Art Deco and exotic murals.

Located in the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, this palace is situated amidst lush gardens spreading over 26 acres. Umaid Bhawan was named after His Highness Maharaja Umaid Singhji, and it served as a residence for the Jodhpur’s royal family over history and a section of the building is still reserved for today’s royals. Beautifully blending eastern and western architecture, and inspired by renaissance and rajput traditions, the palace features styles of Art Deco and exotic murals. The central dome features an exquisite geometric pattern that draws the eyes upwards. Other ceilings inside the palace feature a curved wall design in stone featuring multiple cut-out geometric flower-like shapes, reflecting the royal heritage of Rajasthan. The overall architecture blends well with today’s minimalist designs, suitable for your home decor.

Lukshmi Villas Palace

The palace features Indo-Saracenic architecture— a blend of Islamic domes and Hindu temples with a hint of European styles from Italian renaissance to Victorian gothic.

Once an abode to Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, maternal grandfather of Maharani Gayatri Devi, the Lukshmi Villas Palace located in Vadodara, Gujarat is a product of his vision throughout. One of the 50 largest residences in the world spread over 700 acres situated in the heart of modern-day Vadodara, it is now home to Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhika Raje with a family of five. It features Indo-Saracenic architecture— a blend of Islamic domes and Hindu temples with a hint of European styles from Italian renaissance to Victorian gothic. The ceiling of the durbar hall inside the palace features extravagant chandeliers and stained glass windows. “For a vintage-looking home and intricate designs of Indian artistry intertwined with European touches, a visit to Lukshmi Villas Palace is a must to get inspired,” says Aakanksha Sinha, a Dehradun-based Interior Designer.

The City Palace

The palace features medieval European and Chinese architecture, with the ceilings inside royal chambers featuring age-old art preserved inside.

Built by Udai Singh II, Maharana Pratap Singh’s father in the 16th century, this fortress resides in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan which was initially constructed for defence. The location of the palace was well-protected on all sides by forests, lakes, and the Aravalli Hills with its self-sufficient ecosystem. The palace features medieval European and Chinese architecture, with the ceilings inside royal chambers featuring age-old art preserved inside. The art features lilypads and floating water lilies, along with other floral and animal designs. The dome ceiling inside is decorated with intricate designs of stained glass in vibrant reds, blues, yellows and greens arranged in a symmetrical and radial pattern, preserved in old architecture and style.

Jai Vilas Palace

The three floors of the palace have touches of European architecture following Tuscan, Italian Doric and Corinthian styles.

Situated in the royal city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Jai Vilas Palace was built by Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia in the late 19th century. Inside the palace is the Darbar Hall where the Maharaja would meet his court to discuss important topics. The interior and furniture were immensely influenced by Neoclassical, Baroque and Rococo styles. The three floors of the palace have touches of European architecture following Tuscan, Italian Doric and Corinthian styles. The ceilings of the palace were decorated with gold patina work, approximately 560 kilograms of gold showcasing the lavish lifestyle of the ruler. The highlight of the whole architecture is the two huge crystal chandeliers hanging in the centre of the room, being the most impressive decoration. “To decorate your home similarly, use chandeliers or ornate light fixtures that not only provide illumination but also enhance the intricate details of the ceiling, giving it that royal look,” shares Amit Bhargava, an Interior Designer.

Palace of Mysore

The Palace of Mysore is decorated in Indo-Sarcenic style architecture, with square towers at each corner covered with vibrant red domes.

As the name suggests, this palace is located in the city of Mysore, Karnataka and is also known as Amba Vilas Palace. This palace consists of three floors, all decorated in Indo-Sarcenic style architecture, with square towers at each corner covered with vibrant red domes. The ceiling of the Durbar Hall inside the palace features the paintings of ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu and the centre is adorned with the twelve zodiac signs placed around the Hindu Trinity-Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswara. Paintings of gods and royal family portraits decorate the walls of this palace, showcasing a unique design of Hindu, gothic and Rajput architectural styles.