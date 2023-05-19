Infuse your home with positive energy: 7 decor tips and ideas for a joyful and harmonious living environment

Most of us wish to live in a home that is comfortable, calming, and refreshes us. It is important to know that the people living in the house are affected by the energy within the house. Surrounding ourselves with positive energy is what most of us want in today’s scenario and hectic lives. This can be done by placing decorative items, changing the colour scheme, and allowing more natural light to enter the space. Each corner of the house can be designed to radiate positive energy. From incorporating natural elements to utilizing colours and decluttering techniques, discover how to transform your living environment into a sanctuary that promotes happiness, balance, and a sense of tranquillity. (Also read: Transforming small spaces: Creative home decor ideas and tips for compact living areas)

Decor tips to boost positive energy in your home

Creating a harmonious and positive living space is essential for our overall well-being.(Unsplash)

Saakshi Nagpal, Faculty, Pearl x Studio, shares with HT Lifestyle, some home decor tips that can help you infuse positive energy into your home.

1. Make your space clutter-free

One should always keep the entry of the house clean as it is the entry for the energies in the home. Clutter produces stagnancy and obstructs the flow of positive energy. De-cluttering an area helps the space feel calmer and more breathable. Pay attention that the commonly used areas such as kitchen tables, coffee tables, and kitchen counters stay clean and clutter-free.

2. Focus on natural sunlight

A home with positive energy is a big stress buster and this can be done by simply keeping the windows of your house open for cross ventilation and natural light. It is scientifically proven that natural sunlight increases the production of Vitamin D, which uplifts mood and makes people feel happy. Additionally, access to natural sunlight helps in increasing productivity in a working environment. To make the most of the positive powers of sunlight, open window blinds and curtains to allow natural light in the room to help make the room feel brighter and more positive.

3. Incorporate house plants or flowers

Introducing plants in house interiors helps improve air quality, beautify a space, and add character to an area. Living houseplants and fresh-cut flowers have been shown to improve the emotions and mental states of the residents. You can select easy-care plants like succulents or ferns or plants with flowers like lilies or orchids and position them around the house in sunny windows.

4. Artwork

Having meaningful artwork and artefacts is a constant reminder of love, light, and happiness and can immediately make a room feel more positive. Here are some ideas:

⦁ Placing a Buddha statue at the entrance can help remove the negative energy.

⦁ You can place a container filled with water and flower petals near the main door as it helps in creating a positive ambience.

⦁ You can use wind chimes with six or eight hollow rods, as this enhances good energy.

⦁ Photographs of family members in the living room can foster healthy relationships and bring positivity. Such pictures are signs of positive energy in the home.

5. Add some colour

Adding a pop of colour to a space can make it feel brighter and cheerful. You can add a few bright throw pillows on the couch and drape a pretty quilt over the bed for an immediate enhancement of the space. Colours are clinically proven to affect lively colours like greens, yellows and reds can have an immediate positive impact on the happiness and energy levels of its occupants. For example, the living room should be painted with light and warm colours such as beige, cream, and floral white as it is the first welcoming space for guests. These colours are associated with calmness, perfection, and beauty.

6. Use scent

The scent is an influential element in defining the environment of space. Various studies have confirmed that aromatherapy can help to make people feel happier and relaxed. To instantly allow positive energy into a space, you can select an essential oil like lavender, rosemary, or tangerine and place a few drops into a diffuser for the space to feel fresh, bright, and happy for hours.

7. Pay attention to lighting

A room that is dark and poorly lit makes you feel depressed. Even if a room doesn’t get natural sunlight, it is important to make sure it is well-lit. Simply turning on lamps and overhead lights at the required times of day can instantly help a room feel brighter and cleaner. Good lighting stimulates the flow of positive energy and promotes balance and harmony in the house.

