Inside 270-year-old Sawantwadi Palace that blends European architecture and Maratha craftsmanship: One night stay costs…

An architectural marvel and brimming with the history of Marathwada, the Sawantwadi Palace in the Konkan region of Maharashtra is a 270-year-old royal residence that preserves the rich history of the Sawant Bhosale dynasty. Set amid lush greenery, the palace was built by Khem Sawant III during his reign from 1755 to 1803.

A look inside the Sawantwadi Palace. (Sawantwadi Palace)

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This extraordinary royal home, set in the foothills of the Sindhudurg range, is a celebration of a bygone era. Famous for Ganjifa Art and Lacquerware, it is home to many skilled artisans. Today, it is not only the home to the royal family but also a boutique art hotel.

270-year-old Sawantwadi Palace

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{{^usCountry}} A YouTube video shared by Curly Tales on July 15 gave an inside peek into the world of the Sawantwadi Palace. This heritage site showcases a unique blend of European architecture and Maratha craftsmanship, housing artefacts such as vintage weaponry and a rare silver throne. A major highlight of the palace is the preservation of Ganjifa art, a traditional hand-painted card game featuring the avatars of Lord Vishnu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A YouTube video shared by Curly Tales on July 15 gave an inside peek into the world of the Sawantwadi Palace. This heritage site showcases a unique blend of European architecture and Maratha craftsmanship, housing artefacts such as vintage weaponry and a rare silver throne. A major highlight of the palace is the preservation of Ganjifa art, a traditional hand-painted card game featuring the avatars of Lord Vishnu. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the video, the current royal family has transformed parts of the estate into a heritage stay, where they offer guests authentic Konkani cuisine based on ancestral recipes. The family ensures that the palace remains a living testament to Maratha culture and craftsmanship by integrating modern hospitality with ancient traditions.

Inside the royal residence

The Sawantwadi Palace is constructed from red laterite stone. It is divided into two primary wings: one housing the Darbar Hall and museum, and the other containing the private royal residence known as Tai Sahebvada.

The Darbar Hall features a unique engraved zinc ceiling dating back to the era of Raghunath Sawant Bhonsle. The floor is decorated with a floral pattern inspired by Tai Saheb's personal preference. The hall also houses the dynasty's original silver throne, which was historically used for coronation ceremonies.

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Another section of the regal palace is called the Rani Saheb Tarabai Vada. Here, a gorgeous central courtyard, which serves as the heart of the residence, becomes the defining factor. The architecture includes wooden galleries, large rooms, and open verandas specifically designed to ensure the interior remains filled with natural light and fresh air.

The interiors are filled with a rare blend of European elegance and Maratha craftsmanship. Some of the notable items on display include hunting trophies belonging to the queens, including a black panther hunted in 1933 and a tiger.

The video also gives a glimpse of the royal wardrobe, including a unique hand-painted saree featuring intricate gold thread work, which has been preserved within the palace. A few other notable elements of the palace are the secret chambers, vintage weapons, and rare artefacts.

How much does it cost?

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According to the palace's official website, the Sawantwadi Palace boutique art hotel offers rooms in different categories. If you wish to stay at the regal palace, the price for one night starts at ₹17,600 and goes up to ₹27,100 for two adults.